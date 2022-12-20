A fond farewell for beloved Karridale school teacher

A stalwart of the Karridale community was celebrated earlier this month with a special farewell to honour more than three decades of service to local education.
Retiring teacher Bev Caudle was the guest of honour at the Karridale Primary School Awards and Graduation Ceremony, where students, teachers, staff and parents gathered to celebrate. Mrs Caudle was acknowledged for her dedicated service of over 41 years to the education of WA students, and her 34 years at the Karridale school.
Several generations of students taught by Mrs Caudle were in attendance when Principal Fiona Cormack presented Mrs Caudle with her service medal from the Department of Education.
"You have consistently shown care, consideration and professionalism to all the students you have taught in city and rural schools in WA," said Ms Cormack.
"Being a part of the Karridale Primary School community for over 34 years meant you had the opportunity to connect with generations of families. Many students were most fortunate to start their formal education with Mrs Caudle."
Current students were also presented with awards at the ceremony.
"The historic Karridale Hall is the perfect venue for our celebrations," said Ms Cormack. "The children love performing on stage and guests really enjoy coming together as a community at this event."
The school will celebrate its 140th anniversary in 2023, with community events planned in celebration of the milestone.
Students awarded were Rosette Del Rosario (English, Music, Italian, and Commitment to Learning); Saxon O'Shea (Science, Visual Arts); Chelsea Hathaway (Mathematics, Health); Jesse Del Rosario (Physical Education, Humanities & Social Science); Sam Hathaway (Technology & Enterprise); Casper Gerde (Citizenship); Jake Wensveen-Coventry (Commitment to Learning); and Rayne Chesham (Citizenship).
