Augusta Art Club set to open 55th annual exhibition | What's On

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
January 1 2023 - 5:30am
ABOVE: The Blackwood Journey's End, by Owen Fletcher (2022 Popular Choice Winner at the Augusta Art Show. See more fantastic local artworks at the upcoming 55th annual show.

The Augusta Art Club is set to open its 55th annual Augusta Art Exhibition in early January, with a special gala opening event scheduled for January 6.

