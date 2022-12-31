Augusta Art Club set to open 55th annual exhibition | What's On

The Augusta Art Club is set to open its 55th annual Augusta Art Exhibition in early January, with a special gala opening event scheduled for January 6.
Proudly presented by the club at the Augusta Centennial Hall, the exhibition features works by local painters creating pieces to a theme throughout the year.
Club spokesperson Wendy Strucelj said the opening night of the exhibition was always a very popular event, with enthusiastic purchasers keen to have a red dot placed on their favourite piece of art.
"The Club's 30 members have been busy through 2022, creating a record number of new works to be exhibited in the 2023 Exhibition," she said.
"These include a collection of paintings prepared for this year's theme 'Urbanscape', which will be exhibited separately in the atrium.
"Painting to a theme is a good discipline for an artist to complete. This iconic event is enjoyed by locals and visitors alike and is not to be missed."
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini will officially open the exhibition on Friday January 6, before the show continues Saturday 7th, 10am - 5pm and Sunday 8th, 10am - 4pm ($5 entry).
Morning and afternoon teas will be available, and a raffle with a chance to win one of three prizes of artwork.
