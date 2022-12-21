Passion rocks crew behind Margaret River collab-brew

A new collaboration between Margaret River Brewhouse and The Local Drinks Co. has seen a new summer beverage hit the taps.
Released this week as part of the brewery's new initiative, the 'Single Keg Theory', ROK THE PASHBAH is a Passionfruit Kolsch Kombucha, boasting "clean fresh notes of tropical fruits".
Margaret River Brewhouse owner Iliya Hastings said the Single Keg Theory was about experimenting with different styles and flavours in small batches for the venue's customers to enjoy.
"We've been long time supporters of Rok and everything they do, so to be able to come together and develop a really unique beer is awesome," he said.
Greg Byers, Head of Production at The Local Drinks Co. Pty Ltd said he was excited by the "unusual concept".
"Everything a Kombucha brewer is trying to achieve in their fermentation process is the complete opposite to what beer brewer is trying to achieve in regards to bacteria and yeast," he said.
"So to have brewed such a refreshing and drinkable style is a kind of an "opposites attract" scenario, I think that's pretty cool."
Mr Hastings said the beer's lower bitterness allowed the passionfruit and kombucha to combine into a complex and refreshing semi-sour style of beer.
"The beer itself pays due homage to the massive passionfruit funk of Rok Kombucha, and our all-time session beer, the Kolsch," he said.
"It's a beer that is definitely doing its own thing and brings out the best of both our brewing teams.
"I've found my Xmas beer!"
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
