Christmas party with purpose nets $3,000 for charity

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
December 21 2022 - 11:30am
Maxine Patmore from Rotary Margaret River with Jenny Lee and Melissa Carmichael of the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association. Picture supplied.

Thanks to the generosity of the Margaret River region community this Christmas, funds have been raised to support national charity Wheelchairs for Kids in providing 11 new wheelchairs for children in need.

