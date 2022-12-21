Christmas party with purpose nets $3,000 for charity

Thanks to the generosity of the Margaret River region community this Christmas, funds have been raised to support national charity Wheelchairs for Kids in providing 11 new wheelchairs for children in need.
Members of the Margaret River Busselton Tourism Association (MRBTA) gathered this month for their annual Christmas Mingle Jingle event.
"Each year, MRBTA donates all entry fees collected through its annual Christmas gathering to a charitable cause," explained the Association's Jenny Lee.
This year's Mingle Jingle was held at Beerfarm in Metricup, with attendees raising $3,000 to be directed to Wheelchairs for Kids.
The charity provides rough terrain wheelchairs for children in Australia and around the world.
Since 1998, the WA-based organisation has donated more than 54,000 wheelchairs to 90 locations globally.
In many cases, wheelchair recipients have never previously experienced mobility or sitting in an upright posture.
The charity receives ongoing support from Rotary Clubs in the Margaret River region, which bring together volunteers who handcraft lap blankets and toys for wheelchair users.
Previous recipients of Mingle Jingle donations include Friends of the Cape to Cape Track, Nature Conservation Margaret River Region's Western Ringtail Possum Conservation Project, and Days for Girls.
