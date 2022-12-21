Funding help available for winter festival events

Winter in the South West will get a little warmer with the Cabin Fever 2023 program set to reach new heights.
The Margaret River region's hallmark winter festival unites over 70 local businesses for a 10-day celebration of the region's food, wine and entertainment.
Now in its seventh year, Cabin Fever looks to bolster its program offering with the introduction of the Event Amplification Grant.
The initiative aspires to assist those wishing to provide high-quality events for the festival program, with the opportunity to access funds to elevate their event concepts that might not be achievable without additional funding.
"Cabin Fever has such an incredible program from our local venues and producers and sometimes there are great ideas that businesses want to get off the ground or be able to up-the-ante on their events to provide an even more memorable experience for attendees, but budgets just don't allow it to happen," said Festival Director Erin Molloy of AHOY Management.
We hope in some small way we can assist a few businesses to deliver an amplified experience for the 2023 program and we encourage businesses to get in touch and apply.- Erin Molloy, AHOY Management
The total grant pool is $8000, aiming to assist a minimum of four event holders with this funding.
Activities and initiatives that may be considered include elevated event styling, touring musical acts, flights or other costs towards chefs or talent, marquee costs to increase capacity, and assistance for small capacity events.
Venues are invited to complete the grant application form by Friday 20th January.
Further information at cabinfeverfest.com.au. Successful grant applicants will be notified by Friday 27th January 2023.
