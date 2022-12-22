Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Margaret River volleyball star reaching new heights

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
December 22 2022 - 12:00pm
Margaret River born beach volleyball star Gabriel Abbott has seen huge success in the sport over recent months. Picture supplied.

Margaret River born athlete Gabriel Abbott is riding high on a wave of success in his chosen sport of beach volleyball, recently named WA State Champion and securing a gold medal in the State competition last weekend.

