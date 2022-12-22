Margaret River volleyball star reaching new heights

Margaret River born athlete Gabriel Abbott is riding high on a wave of success in his chosen sport of beach volleyball, recently named WA State Champion and securing a gold medal in the State competition last weekend.
Abbott grew up in Margaret River, attending school at Margaret River Primary before moving to Margaret River SHS where teacher Stuart Kupfer Hollis sparked his interest in volleyball.
"Gabriel started playing indoor volleyball at the age of 16 through a volleyball program at MRSHS, which lead to a team competing at country week for the next couple of years," explained proud parents, Bernard and Pascale Abbott.
"He then started playing volleyball in Busselton for a couple of years and continued to play at UWA while studying Sport Science."
Gabriel has been quite driven to succeed and compete at the best level he can.- Pascale Abbott
While at UWA, Abbott joined the beach volleyball team, and quickly showed promise.
"When it comes to ball sport or any type of physical activity, Gabriel has been quite driven to succeed and compete at the best level he can," said Mrs Abbott.
Gabriel enjoys playing a range of other sports including soccer, tennis and basketball, with his parents saying he trains and competes every week in as many competitions as possible.
"He still plays indoor volleyball in winter and beach volleyball in summer."
The young athlete's focus on great sportsmanship and fair play has seen him welcomed into a number of high level squads, with 5 gold medals from eight state competitions added to the trophy room.
"His next step is to travel to Eastern States to compete at the national level, and with his determination and high skills for the sport, we wish him every success in the future."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.