'Friendliest swim on the coast' challenging locals for 20 years

Two decades after the very first 'K in the Bay' event was held in the pristine waters off Gnarabup, the Margaret River Ocean Swim is back for another feelgood swimming challenge.
Held on Saturday January 14 and sponsored by the White Elephant Cafe, the event sees swimmers tackle a one kilometre swim in what organisers say is "the friendliest swim on the coast".
"The emphasis of the event is having a go, having fun and challenging yourselves, your friends and your family to take part," explained organisers Cameron and Charlotte O'Beirne.
Line honours are recognised with the first man and the first woman across the line receiving a prize, while generous support from locals and businesses meant some participants could win prizes simply by turning up.
"One kilometre for swimmers is comparable to a 5km run, and while some people can do this with relative ease, for many completing a one kilometre swim in open water is a real challenge.
"The event is a great precursor to the fabulous Busselton Jetty Swim held in February and an opportunity for more experienced open water swimmers to have a fun race."
The O'Beirnes said they had loved watching the event evolve since it was first held in 2003.
"When we started we had no kids, entries were taken on the day and we were stoked when we first had 90 people take part.
"Now our kids help us run the event alongside the wonderful Swimming Mermaid Association volunteers.
"Over the last few years, we have seen a shift towards more women taking part, along with more families, couples and friends encouraging each other.
"For so many this swim is their first foray into ocean swimming events and we are proud to be that springboard into the most wonderful pastime."
The pair said it was a joy to see the satisfaction people gained from completing the swim.
"For many they have overcome real fears to get to the starting line.
"Many have learnt to swim as adults and just going in the ocean is a huge achievement.
"Alongside these swimmers we have some really speedy super fish and we hope to have some juniors and masters that will then take part in the Australian Open Water Swimming Championships being held in Busselton later in January."
Participants in the Margaret River Ocean Swim may swim in flippers, with masks and snorkels or wetsuits.
"What ever gives them the confidence to have a go works for this swim, although line honours will only be awarded to those without swim aids," said the O'Beirnes.
The Margaret River Ocean swim begins at 8am on Saturday January 14, 2023.
Registrations ($40pp) can be completed at www.swimmingwomen.com.au. For more information, call Charlotte O'Beirne on 0447 698 822.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
