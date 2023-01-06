Carols cap off a busy year for Cowaramup community

The Cowaramup community gathered on Christmas Eve last month for a celebration of the season in the town's beloved Pioneer Park.
"The evening was a wonderful family affair with cast for the Nativity in full costume, coming from London, Adelaide, Darwin and locally," said Diana Buchanan.
"For the carols, the trumpet was played by Renee and organ by Sue, with singer Maree, while the reader of the folktale was Pia."
Attendees were welcomed by well known local Bob Webster, while baby Joe McFarran was placed in a manger for his role as the baby Jesus.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
