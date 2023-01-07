Sellout summer circus program reaches new heights | Video

This year's Lunar Circus International Training project is in full swing this month ahead of the upcoming Karnidale WA Circus Festival, set to kick off in the South West of WA next week.
The training project precedes the festival each year, welcoming hundreds of local, international and international participants training across a range of 25 circus-related classes every hour at a purpose-built facility in Karridale, south of Margaret River.
With 200 people taking part in this year's program, 'Karnidale' is a hive of activity as trainees and trainers of all ages and skill sets tackle up to seven action-packed and fun-filled classes to choose from each day.
"There really is something for everyone, from traditional circus acts to more contemporary circus arts," explained festival co-director Louise Moss.
"There are a feast of activities to deepen your existing physical, mental and creative skills for the advanced performer to basic classes for the beginner."
Classes are run by nationally- and internationally-recognised trainers and performers, who flock to 'Karnidale' each year to join the Lunar Circus family.
Louise said training packages were offered for weeks one and two, daily toddler and childrens' classes for 5-8 year olds, and a complete package including two full weeks of training, camping and meals.
Two weeks of training culminates in the start of the renowned Karnidale festival, a two-day event featuring acclaimed circus and musical acts, cabaret, comedy and food, with plenty of opportunities for patrons to get involved.
In his 16th year as host of the training project and the Karnidale festival, Captain Fatso - aka 'Fatt' Matt Yates - along with support from locals and performers across the globe, has seen the event evolve into one of the most beloved and talked about events on the Australian circus calendar.
"The laid back vibes, slightly off-centre and wacky circus family life, the impressive and quirky circus site and facilities leaves everyone wanting to 'run away with the circus' or at least come back every year.
"All are welcome to join in the fun, toddlers, children, young and mature adults and families can participate either as participants, spectators or even volunteer."
This year tickets to the Lunar Circus International Training Project sold out in record time, with a waitlist of around 50 people desperate for a coveted spot in the summer holiday program.
Tickets for the training project are released in July, while tickets are still available for the festival weekend.
Karnidale 2023 is on January 13-14 at 171 Vansittart Rd, Karridale.
For tickets and information, visit www.lunarcircus.com
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.