Taj's Small Fries set to welcome brightest young surf stars | Video

WA's biggest and most prestigious junior surfing tournament is about to descend on the South West for an 18th consecutive year, bringing with it some of the country's brightest young talents to the region.
First run in 2006 and the brainchild of WA's most successful male surfer, Taj Burrow, 'Taj's Small Fries' will kick off in Yallingup next weekend.
"It blows my mind that it's been 18 years since we started this thing, I think back to the early days and some of the juniors who have come through Small Fries and gone onto some amazing things, some of them are now my favourite surfers," said Burrow.
"Noa Deane, Jack Freestone, Ryan Callinan, Creed McTaggart, Shaun Manners are just a few names that jump to mind."
The competition has become a rite of passage for many of the country's best young surfers, with the likes of Jack Robinson, Bronte Macaulay, Jacob Willcox, Soli Bailey, Kael Walsh, Mia McCarthy, Kai Hing, Reef Heazlewood , Felicity Palmateer and Zahli Kelly having captured a Small Fries victory in their early surfing days.
Burrow said he was pumped to see another generation of groms tackling the same waves and coastline where he himself grew up surfing.
"Some of my fondest memories have to be seeing the young boys and girls stepping up and charging, some of the conditions we've had over the years have been huge," he said.
"It's so sick to see the smiles on those little ones faces when they come in and everyone is cheering and supporting them."
In 2023, close to 130 'small fries' will take part in three days of surfing competition and fun, with a strong contingent of international and east coast surfers welcomed back to the event after a number of years.
Competitors from Japan, Indonesia, Queensland, New South Wales and South Australia are set to challenge local WA surfers who will compete in Under-12, Under-14, Under-16, and for the first time ever, Under-18 divisions.
"I'm looking forward to seeing some of the local lads like Maverick Wilson and Otis North competing on home soil," said Burrow.
"After a few years where it's been tough to travel, I'm really excited to see some kids from the east coast getting involved again because it's always good to see how the WA talent matches up against those kids from across the country and overseas."
Taj's Small Fries is the first marquee event of the year in the Surfing Australia's National Junior Rankings System, with 6500 points up for grabs for the event champions.
"Taj's Small Fries is a truly unique event that continues to grow in stature each and every year," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks.
"We're thrilled to be welcoming back surfers from outside of Western Australia in 2023, and Yallingup is such an amazing setting for an event like this."
As well as three days of surfing action, competitors and families with enjoy entertainment and activities such as the Small Fries Ping Pong Challenge, while former Perth Wildcat Greg Hire and his organisation, A Stitch in Time (ASIT) has partnered with Surfing WA to provide participants with a suite of tools and techniques to held build resilience and help with personal development.
"Sport, and events like the Taj's Small Fries are at the heart of local communities, helping to forge close community ties and a strong sense of place. It's an absolute privilege and honour, to partner with Surfing WA to provide mental health education and advocacy at such a spectacular event," said Hire.
"Our team will provide support to athletes for emotional regulation or getting into the optimum performance zone.
"This will complimentary to our chill out area where surfers can hang out, play video games, colour in, have an ice cream, and take part in a number of fun and interactive activities that we will be hosting."
Taj's Small Fries will be streamed live for the first time in 2023 via www.streamer.com.au allowing people across the globe to tune in and catch the action from the Yallingup coastline.
Taj's Small Fries will kick off early Friday January 13, with non-elimination Round One heats, before the top seeded surfers hit the water in Round Two. Surfing will continue all day Saturday before finals day on Sunday.
