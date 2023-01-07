Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Taj's Small Fries set to welcome brightest young surf stars | Video

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 7 2023 - 5:55pm, first published 5:14pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WA's biggest and most prestigious junior surfing tournament is about to descend on the South West for an 18th consecutive year, bringing with it some of the country's brightest young talents to the region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.