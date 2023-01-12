Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Fishing season heating up across South West

By Jarrad Clark - Down South Camping & Outdoors
January 12 2023 - 11:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 45cm squid caught Wednesday afternoon by Kai O'Dea while drifting in glassy conditions in Geographe Bay, as Dad was dealing with a misbehaving outboard (thanks to contaminated fuel); Kai managed to land this serious cephalopod solo, and mess-free.

Talk at the helm continues to be about the demersal rule changes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.