Fishing season heating up across South West

Talk at the helm continues to be about the demersal rule changes.
There is still much confusion about baits and lures, the start date etc, so Down South Camping & Outdoors will be hosting an information evening in March with people engaged in the negotiations, in the lead up to the changes that take effect from 1 April.
Look out for booking details in the coming weeks via social media.
There has also been lots of talk about the large survey vessel off the coast, with many conspiracy theories being bandied about.
The Mermaid Searcher is in fact conducting high resolution seafloor mapping to aid navigation and measure fish stocks and marine growth, over 421 sqnm from Margaret River to Augusta.
Recfishwest and various community and government departments are involved in the research.
Let's hope some of that high-resolution data becomes available for anglers.
Summer is a great time for fishing in our region, with a variety of species making their way into the local waterways and coastal environments.
Out on deck there have been lots of dhufish and snapper being caught offshore between the Capes.
In Geographe Bay there have been lots of crab, squid, King George Whiting and Yellowtail Whiting being caught.
Similarly down at Augusta, whiting are still plentiful in the lower Blackwood River and in Flinders Bay.
We also hear that Tailor have been good from beaches in the southern half of the Capes in the last few weeks.
And finally, marron season opened this week, it runs from 12 noon 8 January - 12 noon 5 February.
While summer brings mild weather and longer days which can mean more comfortable and enjoyable conditions on the water, there has been a lot of wind recently which has limited offshore fishing days.
When conditions have been good, we hear Gracetown boat ramp has been very busy - is it time for a parking and facility upgrade there?
Whether you are a seasoned pro or a beginner, now is a great time to get out there and try your luck either offshore or off our many stunning beaches and rocky shores.
If you're planning to fish this summer be sure to get all necessary licenses and follow local regulations.
Be safe - Down South Camping & Outdoors has free life vests for loan, for rock fishing.
And finally, remember to always practice catch and release where possible to ensure the sustainability of our local populations.
Here are some tips for fish handling reef fish in particular:
Happy fishing from the team at Down South Camping & Outdoors.
