Margaret River, Yallingup in good form for T20 competition

MARGARET RIVER Hawks and Yallingup-Oddbods are both unbeaten in three games and share the lead on the A-Grade points table, following the first weekend of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's month-long T20 competition.
There has been plenty of innovation this season, with Friday afternoon games across all grades played for the first time, followed by Saturday's gala day with three games played in a day for the first time.
Hawks defeated Cowaramup, St Marys and Vasse in their first three A-Grade games, while YOBS safely accounted for Dunsborough, Cowaramup and St Marys.
In B-Grade, St Marys are off to a great start with three wins from three games, beating Vasse, Margaret River Hawks and Yallingup-Oddbods.
St Marys cricketers provided some of the great individual highlights of the weekend, with 17-year-old Rory Calhoun taking five wickets in the A-Grade game against Hawks, and veteran Peter Grygorcewicz hitting a B-Grade century against YOBS (107 off 63 balls with 11 fours and 7 sixes).
Grygorcewicz also hit 55 against Vasse and 63 not out against Hawks to be the outstanding individual cricketer of the weekend.
Allrounder Harvey Golding also bagged a five-for for YOBS in their A-Grade game against Dunsborough, while another YOBS cricketer to shine was newcomer Josh Rudge, who hit 59 not out and 46 in his two A-Grade games on Saturday.
Sri Lankan Rumesh Silva has been in great allround form for Hawks with 97 runs and seven wickets in his three games.
Dunsborough's best players include B-graders Alex Cooke, who hit 64 off 39 balls against Cowaramup, and Mat Lepidi, who took 5 for 12 against Vasse.
In the C-Grade T20 competition, Dunsborough are leading with three wins from three games.
Bruce Siney (4 for 16) and Darcy Carroll (61 runs) dominated the win over Vasse, while Glenn Anderson and Chris Dudley (against Nannup) and Darcy Carroll again (64 against YOBS) were mostly responsible for Dunsborough's good form.
A century opening partnership was also recorded in C-Grade cricket by YOBS batsmen Ross Ligtermoet (68) and Riley Wood (38) against St Marys.
The T20 competition will take a week's break this coming weekend for Country Week, but will resume on January 21 with another festive gala day.
The T20 grand finals are scheduled to be played at Barnard Park on Saturday, February 4.
