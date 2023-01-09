Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Margaret River, Yallingup in good form for T20 competition

By Allan Miller
Updated January 9 2023 - 12:45pm, first published 12:06pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Harvey Golding bagged five wickets for Yallingup-Oddbods in their Friday night clash against Dunsborough in last weekend's T20 competition starter. Picture by Vanessa Hatton.

MARGARET RIVER Hawks and Yallingup-Oddbods are both unbeaten in three games and share the lead on the A-Grade points table, following the first weekend of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's month-long T20 competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.