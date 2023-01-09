Common pathways to a career in counselling in Australia

Counselling is not only a wonderfully enjoyable career, but it is also one of the most rewarding careers you can choose to adopt. Becoming a counsellor isn't something you need to decide upon straight out of school, there are plenty of pathways and options for a career in counselling later in life too.



If you're considering your career options currently, or you've always wanted to get into counselling, the good news is, it's never too late. Finding the pathway that suits you is the key hurdle to jump before embarking on a career in counselling in Australia. Here you will find the most common pathways to a career in counselling in Australia, and hopefully, you'll find a pathway for you.

Pivot slowly

One of the most common pathways to a career in counselling in Australia is to pivot slowly into counselling by studying counselling online. By studying counselling online you can remain in your current job and study towards the qualifications you'll need to start a career in counselling.



This means you can still earn a living, maintain employment and study at the same time. One of the pitfalls of this pathway is over-committing to study and work at the same time. This can sometimes result in burnout or having to prioritise work over your study. Given this is your new career choice, the last thing you want to do is not give it your all.



Thankfully most providers offer flexible study arrangements, with part-time and full-time study available. By studying in a flexible way, you can take on as much as you think you'll be able to handle at any given time. This means you can focus on your study and really come away with the subject matter you need to be a fantastic counsellor.

Become accredited

Although counselling doesn't require any formal qualification in Australia, there are a number of professional bodies you can become a member of to gain additional accreditation. This accreditation will help you start practising and on a pathway toward being a counsellor in Australia.



There are two key bodies in Australia to seek accreditation from, the Australian Counselling Association and the Psychotherapy and Counselling Federation of Australia. Gaining accreditation will help you once you have studied and is highly regarded among employers.

By having the accreditation you are demonstrating a willingness to commit to your new career and any new employer who may choose to employ you. The other great benefit of becoming a member is the opportunity to meet and network with other counsellors. Creating a network is a great way to improve and learn in your new career field.

Specialising in a specific field

Counselling is not a catch-all type of career, there are many specialist disciplines within counselling that can help you change paths. Specialising in a great pathway to help you become a counsellor faster. This is largely due to supply and demand, with many specific or specialist counsellors needed to help with particular issues or patients.



As someone who is looking to become a counsellor, doing your research into where specialisation is needed currently will make transitioning into a job much easier. A lot of students choose to specialise after completing their online course in counselling to become more attractive candidates.

Working with at-risk youths, indigenous communities or trauma victims may be areas of specialisation that will make it easier to find a pathway to becoming a counsellor in Australia. Where there is a demand for a specialist counsellor, there will almost always be incentives to encourage people into those areas. When you're looking for a pathway to become a counsellor, these incentives only make it easier to get started.

Starting a career as a counsellor is such a rewarding choice, especially if at your core, you're an empath. The joy of helping others, giving back to communities and going home after making a real difference is incomparable.

