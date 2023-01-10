Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Twenty two in '22: Margaret River students record stunning ATAR results

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 11:47am
Manni Perraru, Harper Monaghan-Hall, Bailey Groves, Bianca Morgan, Otis Yateman, Madeleine Sherlock, Jaxon Deighton, Emily Coffey, Jayden Todd, Amelia Glass, Jarvis Ding, Helena Williams, Nicholas Bosich, Lulu Goodall, Darcy Currell and Imogen Willmott. Absent: Sienna Dodd, George Worsley, Gracie O'Connell, Heidi Kelly, Gabrielle Male, Hayley Muller.

As the 2022 school year closed, students and teachers at Margaret River Senior High School were celebrating the results of their hard work and dedication.

