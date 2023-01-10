Twenty two in '22: Margaret River students record stunning ATAR results

As the 2022 school year closed, students and teachers at Margaret River Senior High School were celebrating the results of their hard work and dedication.
Of the forty six students who completed the ATAR course in 2022, the school reported a "staggering" twenty two had achieved a score of over 90.
"This places them in the top ten percent of the state," explained MRSHS Deputy Principal, Steve Jurilj.
"Equally worth celebrating is thirty seven students achieved an ATAR of 80 or better."
The results provide all those students with what Mr Jurilj said was "front door entry" to all four of WA's top universities.
"Whilst the median ATAR tables are no longer being published, the Margaret River SHS Class of 2022 achieved a median ATAR of 88.9," he said.
"In any previous year, this would have placed Margaret River SHS in the top twelve of all schools in Western Australia."
Students Bianca Morgan and Nicholas Bosich were recognized by the School Curriculum and Standards Authority for their achievements in Maths Applications.
Both students received a Subject Certificate of Excellence for being in the top 0.5 percent of students to complete the subject.
"It is a fantastic achievement from the group," said MRSHS student leader, Madeleine Sherlock.
"We had great support from each other, the fabulous teachers and the wider community.
"It's fantastic for the community to know that local students can receive a brilliant education without having to go to the city."
Mr Jurilj said the school was looking forward to continuing the celebrations in 2023 as results and information for the General and Vocational students becomes available.
"Finally, we would like to acknowledge the commitment and endeavour of all students in the Class of 2022 who pursued their personal best in what was a difficult year given all the challenges that were presented."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.