New label to promote authentic Margaret River produce

Updated January 11 2023 - 1:03pm, first published 1:00pm
Kris Hausler and Elisa Derossi, owners of Krissini, Margaret River-produced breadsticks which proudly bear the Margaret River Produce seal of authenticity. Picture supplied.

A new brand aimed at promoting authentic, Margaret River region-sourced and produced goods has been launched by the Margaret River Producers Association, with early adopters saying they are thrilled to bear the prestigious label.

