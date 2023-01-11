'Emergences': South West artists expand creative boundaries

A new exhibition featuring a group of talented South West artists will open later this month at the prestigious Holmes à Court Gallery at Vasse Felix.
'Emergences' forms part of a WA-wide project titled 'Open Borders', bringing together regionally-based artists from across the state in a series of 15 exhibitions.
In a first of its' kind, 11 artists from the south west have been selected for the 'Emergences' exhibition - Amanda Bell, Elaine Clocherty/Kyllie Deltondo/Mick Hart/Danny Jennings, Shannon Clohessy, Francesco Geronazzo, Shayne Hadley, Yu-Hua Lan, Elisa Markes-Young, Katharina Meister, Kate Alida Mullen, Martine Perret and Helen Seiver.
Curator Christopher Young and Assistant Curator Anita Pettit said the exhibition offered artists an opportunity to present their practices and skills to a new audience, network with other creatives, and challenge their creative and world perspectives.
"Each 'Emergences' artist - as all of us - has a complex network of physical and psychological barricades in their lives... What happens when a barricade falls or is breached?," said Young.
Artist Francesco Geronazzo said the exhibition would help to develop his connections and his career.
"I will achieve growth as an artist and also as an individual including working outside my studio comfort zone, which helps me to improve my skills and goals that I wouldn't otherwise explore," said Geronazzo.
"I am an introvert so this project will push me outside my comfort zone and connect me with new audiences including arts enthusiasts, the general community and other artists.
"While well recognised in Europe, expanding my career in WA is an important and very valuable outcome," he said.
Young and Pettit said the participating artists would be capitalising on recent successes, using the show to maintain momentum in their careers.
"Securing such a prestigious venue, particularly in late summer and on short-notice, is highly unusual and offers a valuable opportunity to combine a highly engaged, metro-centric audience as well as local audience members."
Young will oversee and drive creative direction, while Pettit will work alongside him to learn the skills of curatorship and arts capacity building.
"This is a unique opportunity and experience to learn the art of curation and I am really excited to work alongside Christopher. It is going to be an amazing exhibition showcasing such a diverse range of South West artists," said Pettit.
A launch event will be held at 11am on January 29 at Vasse Felix to invite the community to talk about the project and the artists' work. The exhibition will be open daily from 10am - 5pm from January 29 to March 5.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.