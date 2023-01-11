Augusta-Margaret River Mail
'Emergences': South West artists expand creative boundaries

January 11 2023 - 2:30pm
Artists from the South West have been selected for the 'Emergences' exhibition, part of 'Open Borders', bringing together regionally-based artists from across the state in a series of 15 exhibitions. Picture supplied.

A new exhibition featuring a group of talented South West artists will open later this month at the prestigious Holmes à Court Gallery at Vasse Felix.

