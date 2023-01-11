Police seek witnesses to NYE sexual assault on Rotto

WA Police are seeking information after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted on a Rottnest Island beach on New Years Eve.
Police say the girl was lying on the beach north of the ferry jetty - wearing a black bikini with a white sundress over the top - at Thomson Bay Beach between 10.15am and 12.30pm on Saturday December 31 when at some stage during that time, she was sexually assaulted by an unknown male.
"Numerous people were at this beach area around the time of the incident and police would like to speak to anyone who remembers seeing the girl at the beach, or a male acting suspiciously in the area during the above time," a spokesperson said.
Anyone with any information that could relate to this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report the information online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.