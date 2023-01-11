Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Police seek witnesses to NYE sexual assault on Rotto

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 11 2023 - 12:35pm, first published 12:22pm
WA Police are seeking information after a teenage girl was reportedly assaulted on a Rottnest Island beach on New Years Eve.

