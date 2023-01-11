Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Brewhouse Birthday: Margaret River venue celebrates 7 years | Photos

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 12 2023 - 4:07pm, first published January 11 2023 - 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Staff and patrons at Margaret River Brewhouse kicked off a day of birthday celebrations this week to mark the venue's 7th birthday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.