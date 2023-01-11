Brewhouse Birthday: Margaret River venue celebrates 7 years | Photos

Staff and patrons at Margaret River Brewhouse kicked off a day of birthday celebrations this week to mark the venue's 7th birthday.
Since opening in January 2016 the brewery has become a popular mainstay of the Margaret River townsite, attracting thousands each year keen to take in the forested surroundings and enjoy signature Brewhouse brews with pub-style fare pumped out by the busy kitchen.
Loz from Salty Sketches Art was on hand to paint the faces of young partygoers, with stomping live tunes thanks to Matt Cal + Sunbird 3, and DJ Michael bringing the party home with everyone on the dancefloor.
The Brewhouse is currently operating under extended opening hours, from Monday to Sunday 11am to 9pm until January 23, 2023.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
