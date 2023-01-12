Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

RSPCA calls for help as kitten numbers double

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 12 2023 - 3:31pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Cali was dumped on RSPCA WA's doorstep on Saturday, and is recovering well in care. Picture supplied.

A tiny kitten dumped in a cardboard box over the weekend is the latest in a "flood" of unwanted cats surrendered to RSPCA WA in recent weeks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.