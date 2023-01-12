RSPCA calls for help as kitten numbers double

A tiny kitten dumped in a cardboard box over the weekend is the latest in a "flood" of unwanted cats surrendered to RSPCA WA in recent weeks.
The organisation has called for help from the public after tabby kitten Cali was left on RSPCA's doorstep on Saturday morning.
It said the past three months had seen kitten numbers double, and there were currently more than 120 cats in care.
"An unsterilised female cat can give birth to more than 200 kittens in her lifetime," RSPCA WA Shelter Manager Emily Smith said.
"When breeding spikes during the warmer months of the year, it's animal shelters and rescue groups who are left to pick up the pieces."
Little Cali was discovered by an RSPCA staff member, and this week was recovering well under close supervision.
"Sadly, Cali's story is not unique. Every year we have sick and unwanted kittens dumped at the shelter," Ms Smith said.
"Please, if you are the owner of an unsterilised cat, talk to your vet about desexing as soon as possible, and keep your feline friend contained to prevent unwanted litters and protect wildlife."
Last financial year, RSPCA WA cared for 932 cats and kittens, up 28 per cent on 2020-21.
"If this kitten season continues the way it's going, we may exceed those numbers again," Ms Smith said.
"Our resources are stretched extremely thin at the moment, so we could really use the public's help.
"If you've been thinking about welcoming a feline friend into your life, now is the perfect time to adopt from a shelter. By giving a cat or kitten a second chance, you're making room for more animals in need."
Ms Smith said fostering was another way mebers of the public could assist.
RSPCA WA foster carers receive help, including food and pet supplies, all vet treatment, behavioural advice and medication, while caring for their temporary pets.
"If you're not in a position to adopt, please consider providing a temporary home for a pregnant cat or kittens as a foster carer.
"It's easy to sign up and such a rewarding experience."
To learn more about fostering, or express your interest, visit rspcawa.org.au/foster-care
