South West residents winning war against invasive arum lily

Nature Conservation Margaret River Region (NCMRR) has released the results of the latest Arum Lily Blitz, which the group says is the most successful effort yet in eradicating the invasive weed.
According to NCMRR arum lily program officer Mike Griffiths, another 200 South West landholders signed on to the program in the last year.
"It was so inspiring to see just how many people are combatting the weed species on their properties, as this program goes from strength to strength and the community really gets on board to make a huge difference to our local environment," he said.
The program offers landholders access to free herbicide, spray contractor subsidies and other resources to help control the South African weed, which outcompetes native plants, and degrades forest and critical wildlife habitat.
Officially started in 2019, the Blitz has grown to include 1600 properties involved in the efforts, covering an area larger than 20,000 hectares between Yallingup and Augusta.
The program has been successfully bringing together local and state government agencies, businesses and private landholders over the past four years for coordinated arum lily control, with a spraying season running from September to December.
At an end-of-season gathering of 'arum lily busters' at Mr Barval Fine Wines, the group shared the latest impressive statistics, including the 4500 hours volunteered by supporters since the program began, representing around $150,000 in labour donated to the cause.
In 2022, a total of 950 people were supplied with herbicide and spraying information, while significant work was also completed by community groups such as the Yallingup Land Conservation District Committee and the Friends of the Cape to Cape Track.
Mr Griffiths said attitudes were "finally changing as people realise this is making a huge difference and we can win this war".
"At our end-of-season get-together, we heard some inspiring stories about what fighting arum lilies means to some of the people who know them best, including spray contractor Rick Ensley, Friends of the Cape to Cape Track's Jenny Kikeros, dedicated volunteer Helen Bradbury and Yallingup LCDC's Heather Sanderson," he said.
"Controlling arum lilies has been the focus of the Blitz, but it's all about regenerating the forests and bushland. It means the environment will be stronger, more biodiverse and more resilient in the long run."
The Arum Lily Blitz is funded by the WA Government State Natural Resource Management Program.
Find out more at www.natureconservation.org.au
