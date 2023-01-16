Summer heat gives veggie gardens a boost | In Your Patch

Summer is a great time to be outdoors tending your patch with abundant harvests available for the next three to four months, possibly longer.
Dare I mention zucchinis, tomatoes, basil, tromboncinos, all the stone fruit, and cucumbers.
People are often surprised that I get very good cherry (plant the Stella, it sets fruit at a higher minimum temperature than many of the traditional cherry varieties so it's perfect for our Margaret River climate) and summer raspberry harvests, although they are both sadly coming to an end.
A few of my all-time favourites are available - zoodle the zucchinis, make basil pesto utilising both all your surplus basil and your own home-grown garlic, and try bruschetta - a simple combo of chopped tomato, garlic, basil, a splash of olive oil, and some salt.
On a toasted crusty piece of bread it hits the spot.
A word to the wise when making pesto - you are able to substitute the very expensive pine nuts out with the less expensive cashew in, or for a nut free option substitute in sunflower seeds.
If you also add parmesan only before serving, pesto freezes very well.
This year I have encountered a slower than average tomato season.
And also blossom end rot on my zucchinis and tromboncinos.
This deficiency starts at the end of your fruit whatever it may be, with the end slowly rotting, eventually the entire fruit succumbs to the rot and will fall off.
Zucchinis and tromboncino may start to turn yellow at one end, with the colour spreading the entire length of the fruit with the rot soon to follow.
Fortunately there is an easy fix for this issue.
It's caused by irregular watering (it can be due to over or under watering) and therefore irregular absorption of calcium.
It can also be about your soil's pH - highly acid or alkaline soils will lock up nutrients making them unavailable to your plants, so you might like to invest in an inexpensive soil pH test kit, available from your local hardware.
If your pH is acidic, as mine was, adding lime or dolomite helps boost calcium while at the same time increasing your pH.
If your pH is neutral, try adding gypsum as that won't affect your pH.
Maintain regular watering - consider not just how often, but how much.
You can still get a cucamelon in the ground, and some of the later variety tomatoes, eggplants, chilis like it hot, carrots, rocket, silverbeet, lettuce in shadier spots and as strange as it sounds start thinking about your brassicas.
Beetroot leaves suffer in the sun so I tend to leave those for planting later in the year.
Happy 2023, may your year be filled with productive plots and an abundance of home grown produce.
Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River Primary School's Kitchen Garden Program. Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) here in the Margaret River region.
