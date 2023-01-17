Community digs deep to help beloved Margaret River local

The Margaret River community has rallied to support a local family hit with a shock cancer diagnosis, donating almost $35,000 in five days via an online fundraiser.
Beloved local man and well known Mitre 10 garden expert Josh Pain was diagnosed with Stage 4 lung cancer and according to friend and colleague Noelene Willcox, recently had tumours removed from his brain and his spine.
"Josh, our great friend and colleague and his family Gemma and Eli, are facing a huge battle," Noelene said.
"He has just started radiation therapy to try to kill or reduce the other tumours in his brain, lungs and on his adrenal glands.
"Further treatment may be required - the oncologist is determining what treatment will be best for Josh.
"Gemma and Eli will be supporting Josh over the weeks of treatment."
Noelene said with both Josh and Gemma unable to work for the foreseeable future, the family needed all the support the community could offer.
"We are asking everyone to help them financially - every little bit helps - so they can get through the treatment without worrying about their financial situation," she said.
Familiar to customers and clients of Margaret River's Mitre 10 having worked at the hardware store since 2010, Josh is known around the local community for his willingness to offer help and advice.
He received the 2018 National Mitre 10 Paul Murphy Mighty Helpful Service Award, recognised for his outstanding customer service over many years.
In a post to Facebook this week, the Margaret River Mitre 10 store urged locals to dig deep.
"Josh in an outstanding human and many of you would have been served by him at some stage," the post read.
"He has been with us since 2010 and any help you can offer, would be gratefully received."
To donate to Josh and Gemma's fundraiser, go to gofund.me/766518e5
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
