Our People

Community digs deep to help beloved Margaret River local

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 17 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 7:30pm
Familiar to many thanks to more than a decade of great customer service at Margaret River Mitre 10 hardware store, local man Josh Pain and his family need locals to support them through a tough diagnosis.

The Margaret River community has rallied to support a local family hit with a shock cancer diagnosis, donating almost $35,000 in five days via an online fundraiser.

