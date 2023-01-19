Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Janine Daddo collection to open at JahRoc Galleries

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 19 2023 - 4:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Janine Daddo with JahRoc Galleries' Gary Bennett. Picture supplied.

Artist Janine Daddo brings a joyful collection of paintings to JahRoc Galleries this month in a celebration of relationships, love and human connection.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.