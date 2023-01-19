Artist Janine Daddo brings a joyful collection of paintings to JahRoc Galleries this month in a celebration of relationships, love and human connection.
At a special launch event on January 21, the artist will participate in a Q&A session
JahRoc's Lara Bennett said they were thrilled to be welcoming Daddo to the South West, with the artist making the trip west from her home in Victoria.
"We have been exhibiting Janine's artwork for over eleven years, and she is one of our most talked about and loved artists," Lara said.
"People will really enjoy meeting her, she is really bubbly and engaging and is very open to answering questions about her work.
"Captured in her bold, figurative style Janine's paintings remind us to cherish the simple moments that create special memories."
The opening event will include an artist's talk, fine Margaret River wine and live music. All are welcome to attend from 5:30pm - 7:30pm on Saturday January 21.
Exhibition continues 10am-5pm daily until February 6, 2023.
Visit JahRoc Galleries to view "Deep in Conversation". Exhibition pieces are also available to view online. www.jahroc.com.au/janine-daddo-exhibition-deep-in-conversation-21st-january-2023.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
