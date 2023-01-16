Fraser trio dominate the waves at Taj's Small Fries | Photos

Margaret River surfing siblings Ily, Leila and Okie Fraser had a huge weekend in the Yallingup surf, with each of the talented groms claiming a division win at the 2023 Taj's Small Fries competition.
Three days of surfing from some of the country's best young talents culminated in eight champions joining a list of past winners including Jack Robinson, Felicity Palmateer, Jacob Willcox and Bronte Macaulay.
The 18th instalment of Taj's Small Fries saw 130 competitors take to the surf, and founder Taj Burrow said he couldn't be happier with this year's event.
"The standard of surfing has grown and yesterday's conditions at Smith's Reef was as good as it gets," he said.
"Congratulations to all the winners and thanks to everyone who has supported the event over all these years to make it one of the best of it's kind in the country."
New South Wales Dane Henry's love of WA was rewarded with a win in the blue-ribbon Under-18 Boys final.
Henry was able to power his way through the afternoon sea breeze with ease, taking to the sky with an impressive aerial and a strong rail game that saw him post an excellent 8.65 and 7.75 to finish on a combined total of 16.40 (from a possible 20).
Henry defeated close friend Macklin Flynn (Cowaramup), Kade Martin (Dunsborough) and Okie Fraser (Margaret River).
"I've never done this comp before and I've always wanted to come over for it," said Henry.
"I've got some good friends here in WA and I just love it here. I've heard so much about the event and it was great to have the Under-18 Boys division included this year, I'm stoked."
Willow Hardy (Margaret River) continued her recent run of competition success by taking out the Under-18 Girls final, with a closely fought win ahead of close friend Isi Campbell (Denmark).
Hardy was able to find the best waves of the 20-minute final to lock in two six point plus rides to finish on a combined total of 12.55 (from a possible 20).
Campbell finished in a close second with just 0.45 separating the pair when the final siren sounded.
Kaleisha Launders (Margaret River) finished in third ahead of Indie Siedmiogrodzki (City Beach) in fourth.
"Small Fries has always been a favourite event of mine, it was one of my very first competitions and I love that I can still compete in it as an Under-18," said Hardy.
"Isi is one of my best friends and I'm so happy to surf with her and have a close final like that."
Okie Fraser was in sensational form throughout this years Taj's Small Fries and capped off a memorable event with a win in the Under-16 Boys final.
Fraser had to fend off a ferocious trio that included Maverick Wilson (Dunsborough), Kade Martin and Caden Francis (Palm Beach, QLD), who finished second, third and fourth respectively.
Fraser locked in two seven point plus rides to finish on a combined total of 14.35 (from a possible 20), marking his best ever result at Taj's Small Fries.
"I can't believe it, it was a really close final and to come out on top against such quality opposition means a lot to me," said Fraser.
"Thanks to my mum and dad and my sisters for their support throughout the event, I'll remember this day for a long time."
Rosie Gillett (Dunsborough) proved she's one to watch in the future, taking out the Under-16 Girls division.
Gillet surfed with her smooth style on display, taking down Eden Rodden (Geraldton), Olive Hardy (Margaret River), and Mia Jacobs (Gracetown).
Gillett dropped an excellent 8.25 and backed it up with a 7.25 to finish on a two-wave total of 15.50 (from a possible 20).
"I look forward to this event so much and it's been such a fun three days," said Gillett.
"I was really happy with my performance and I'm stoked to take the win."
Ace Flynn (Cowaramup) won the hotly contested Under-14 Boys final as the dynamic goofy footer proved he's a force to be reckoned with.
Flynn's flashy forehand attack took down Cruz Uros (Dunsborough), Brody Mulik (Margaret River) and Cruz Macdonald (Geraldton), posting a 7.00 and an 8.00 to finish on a combined total of 15.00 (from a possible 20).
"Small Fries is my favourite event of the year and all the boys were ripping so I'm stoked to take this one out," said Flynn.
"Thanks to my mum, dad and brothers for supporting me through the event."
Leila Fraser (Margaret River) fed off her brothers success to win the Under-14 Girls final, with some jaw dropping surfing of her own.
Fraser was too strong for Grace Cook (Cowaramup), Neco Higgins (Mandurah) and Isla Wroth (Mandurah), finishing with a two-wave combined total of 13.50 (from a possible 20).
"I've been really enjoying competing and this is a great way to kick off the year," said Fraser.
"This is a special day for my family and I can't wait for the next Small Fries event already."
Jack Bowdell (Cowaramup) won his first Taj's Small Fries event with victory in the ever exciting Under-12 Boys final.
Bowdell was in sync with the ocean and scored a near perfect 9.00 on his way to a commanding two-wave total of 16.35 (from a possible 20), leaving Jasper Glossop (Bali, Indonesia), Jaxon Robertson (Joondalup) and Masaharu Uno (Miyazaki, Japan) all chasing a combination of scores for the win.
"I finished second in this event last year and to go one better is such a good feeling," said Bowdell.
"I love the Small Fries and think it's the best event in the world."
Ily Fraser (Margaret River) made it a trifecta of wins for the Fraser family over the weekend, with victory in the Under-12 Girls final.
Fraser channelled the success of her brother and sister to take her first Small Fries win ahead of Lily Naylor (Cowaramup), Luca Jacobs (Gracetown) and Summer Barkhuizen (Eglinton), by posting a combined total of 13.00 (from a possible 20).
"Thanks to Taj and everyone who made this such a special event," said Fraser.
"I couldn't have done it without my family so thanks to them for their love and support."
Finn Lange (Margaret River), Eden Rodden (Geraldton) and Jack Bowdell all pick up brand new custom Lost Surfboards for their outstanding performance efforts throughout the event.
Okie Fraser was awarded the Catch Surf 'beach bum' award for making two finals, while Neco Higgins and Masaharu Uno picked up the Globe encouragement awards for their great sportsmanship.
"It was a truly amazing event with so many highlights and unforgettable moments," said Surfing WA Events Manager Justin Majeks.
"Thanks to all the staff, sponsors and supporters for making this one of the best Taj's Small Fries yet, I can't wait to do it again here in beautiful Yallingup."
