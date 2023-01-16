Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Fraser trio dominate the waves at Taj's Small Fries | Photos

Updated January 17 2023 - 1:35pm, first published January 16 2023 - 2:15pm
Margaret River surfing siblings Ily, Leila and Okie Fraser had a huge weekend in the Yallingup surf, with each of the talented groms claiming a division win at the 2023 Taj's Small Fries competition.

