Howard Park set to host annual Art in the Garden fundraiser

Arts Margaret River's popular annual Art in the Garden fundraiser is on again this month, promising an afternoon of art, live music, high tea and wine in the beautiful grounds of Howard Park estate.
The event has become Arts Margaret River's signature fundraising event and General Manager Michelle Wright said the support received from the arts community and the wider public helped the arts organisation continue its work.
"I wanted to say a huge thank you all the talented local artists who have generously donated artwork," Ms Wright said.
Pieces will be auctioned during the afternoon, with both live and silent bidding available to buyers.
Last year's sold out event was a hit thanks to a 200-strong group of supporters and a group of talented artists who donated their works.
"For a bit of fun, this year we will be giving out a special prize for the best hat on the day," Ms Wright added.
"We look forward to seeing what our eclectic community comes up with!"
Art in the Garden at Howard Park is on Sunday January 29 from 2pm to 5pm.
Tickets ($70) include High Tea, a glass of wine on arrival, and all entertainment. A special Arts Margaret River member discount also applies.
For bookings and information visit www.artsmargaretriver.com, call 08 9780 5294 or visit the Arts Margaret River Office at the Margaret River HEART, 47 Wallcliffe Rd, Margaret River (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm).
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
