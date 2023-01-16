Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Howard Park set to host annual Art in the Garden fundraiser

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 16 2023 - 4:24pm, first published 2:31pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pascale Abbott, Leon Pericles, Jacqui Brown and Shelley McNab with artworks donated to the 2023 Art in the Garden fundraiser for Arts Margaret River. Picture supplied.

Arts Margaret River's popular annual Art in the Garden fundraiser is on again this month, promising an afternoon of art, live music, high tea and wine in the beautiful grounds of Howard Park estate.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.