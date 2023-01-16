Crunch time for Margaret River Bakery

As they trade their way through another record-breaking summer with a focus on reducing their impact on planet earth, the Margaret River Bakery team has taken things to the next level.
Your next coffee could be served in a takeaway cup that doubles as an after-coffee snack.
Bakery owner Dave Astbury said cafe manager Amanda Simmonds had discovered the alternative cup design while researching how other cafes around the country had reduced their footprint.
"We are always researching options and looking at new technology and design as it comes about, particularly Amanda who spends a lot of time looking at what places in Perth and over east are doing," he explained.
The newest sustainable packaging option to hit the South West is all thanks to a pair of Victorian women with a vision to develop a totally waste-free takeaway coffee solution.
"We felt that the solution to this pressing issue needed to be waste-free, not just shift the problem elsewhere," explained Good-Edi founders Catherine Hutchins and Aniyo Rahebi.
"Unfortunately, most eco-friendly cups require special commercial facilities and specific environments to break down over time. Most still end up in a landfill."
The cups are made in Coburg, Victoria using oats, grains, flour, bran, wheat bran, water, sugar, vegetable oil and salt, and are 100 percent vegan.
They do not affect the taste of the drink, stay 'crispy' for 40 minutes with a hot coffee, and won't leak for up to 8 hours.
Good-Edi sources all ingredients from Australia, and Hutchins and Rahebi describe the flavour as 'a Weetbix waffle cone'.
The cups can also be disposed of in home compost, regular landfill, in the garden or used as a pot for planting seeds.
"We are very excited to have our cups in Margaret River and can't wait to see more venues come onboard," the duo told the Mail this week.
"We love hearing stories and seeing photos of people around Australia embracing novel and sustainable initiatives like our edible cup."
In April 2022 Good-Edi launched a chocolate cup which is dipped in tempered chocolate, and there are considerations for caramel and cinnamon flavours as they first focus on production expansion.
"This is a unique solution to minimise waste, and we would love to see all cafes join us in this revolution," said Rahebi.
All of our packaging is compostable now... I think if you're going to go 'full takeaway' you have to take ownership of that and cover the costs involved.- Dave Astbury, Margaret River Bakery
The Margaret River Bakery is one of a handful of WA cafes from Joondalup in Perth's north to the Piccolo Coffee Caravan in Bunbury who have made the Good-Edi cups available.
The Bakery's cafe service moved to an all-takeaway model for the summer school holidays, a move which Astbury said had led to a few records being smashed.
"Being takeaway only for the holidays allowed us to work through those long queues as quickly as possible," he said.
"All of our packaging is compostable now, I think if you're going to go 'full takeaway' you have to take ownership of that and cover the costs involved."
Astbury said the cups had arrived just weeks after the order was placed, and the wholesale cost of each cup would be the only extra charge to the customer.
"We are only charging what they cost us, which is $1.80 each," he said.
"Of course people are always welcome to bring their keep cups, or grab one of the other compostable alternatives in store."
The Bakery's seated dine-in services will resume at the start of February, following the end of the school holidays, with takeaway to continue as usual.
