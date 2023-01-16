Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our Future

Crunch time for Margaret River Bakery

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 16 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

As they trade their way through another record-breaking summer with a focus on reducing their impact on planet earth, the Margaret River Bakery team has taken things to the next level.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.