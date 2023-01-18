A late change to one of the region's major drawcard events could have spelled disaster, but a huge effort from organisers, volunteers and patrons at the Karnidale WA Circus Festival ensured the weekend went off without a hitch.
A Total Fire Ban (TFB) had organisers Matt Yates and Louise Moss and their crew rushing to communicate changes to people heading to the site for three days of camping and entertainment.
"The Total Fire Ban on Saturday threw a bit of a spanner into the works," Yates told the Mail.
"If it had happened on the Friday I don't know what we would have done, we had people coming into the site to set up camp for the weekend so it would have been a bit of a disaster.
"But we had time to prepare and let people know, and our risk management procedures kicked in and things carried on."
Vehicle movement is restricted in rural areas during a TFB, and with cars, campers, trailers and buses arriving for the weekend, the team had a challenge to make sure everyone was in place before Saturday dawned.
Yates said the sold-out event, which saw day-trippers shuttled from Karridale townsite to reduce vehicle movement, was a resounding success.
"It was just awesome, the feedback we've received has been really positive and everyone had a lot of fun," he said.
Photos thanks to Lauren Trickett / Hardware Creative
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.