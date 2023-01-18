Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

Relief grants boost for Community Centre outreach programs

Updated January 18 2023 - 1:14pm, first published 11:59am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Margaret River Community Centres Lydell Huntly and Leanne Sutton with Member for Warren-Blackwood Jane Kelsbie holding food items and vouchers from the emergency relief program.

A timely $20,000 Lotterywest grant will help the Margaret River Margaret River Community Centre Inc. to continue its assistance programs for people experiencing disadvantage and hardship.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.