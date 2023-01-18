Relief grants boost for Community Centre outreach programs

A timely $20,000 Lotterywest grant will help the Margaret River Margaret River Community Centre Inc. to continue its assistance programs for people experiencing disadvantage and hardship.
The organisation provides relief to more than 400 individuals and families each year, in the form of food parcels, vouchers, essential medicines, transport, and utilities assistance. The centre also offers referral pathways to wider support programs for those in need.
MRCC Inc centre manager Lydell Huntly said the funding would directly help local families doing it tough.
"These funds will allow us to better meet the needs of families struggling with the increasing cost of living, housing affordability and the increased costs of accessing supports in regional areas," Ms Huntly said.
"Thank you to Lotterywest for their ongoing support to the local community through this generous grant."
In addition to emergency relief, MRCC Inc hosts the longstanding Margaret River 'Soupie' soup kitchen on Mondays and Wednesdays, organises a 'winter warmer' drive collecting bedding and coats over June, July, August, and arranges Christmas Hampers for vulnerable families over the festive season.
"[The centre has] just wrapped up an amazing Christmas Hamper drive, but their work isn't limited to the festive season, it is all year round," said Member for Warren Blackwood, Jane Kelsbie.
"Every day they are providing support to the members of our community who need it most, whether it be fuel or pharmacy vouchers, groceries, or referrals to other supports and assistance.
"They do a wonderful job and I'm pleased we've again been able to support the organisation with Lotterywest funding to continue their important work."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.