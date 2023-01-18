Credaro's century: Family set to celebrate 100 years in the South West

One of the oldest names in WA wine and farming will mark 100 years in the Margaret River Region with a series of events held over the coming year.
The family's legacy in the region began in 1921, when Cesare Credaro migrated from Sondrio, Lombardy, in Italy's north, following his brother Olympio to Fremantle in search of a better life after World War I.
The following year, the brothers seized an opportunity to purchase 146 acres of land in the subregion Carbunup, halfway between Yallingup and Busselton.
The land was purchased from the WA Government for a sum of 250 pounds, or the equivalent of 1000 crowns, on the condition that the Credaros continued to cut sleepers, while clearing the land for farming.
Robert Credaro, Cesare's grandson, still has the broadaxe used by his grandfather.
"They had saw pits where they'd roll a big log over and they'd be one guy above and one below ground in the pit sawing by hand, which would have been hard work," he said.
Cesare sourced vine cuttings from Italian neighbours, the Meleri family in Yallingup, and planted his first Fragola vines.
While he waited for his own vines to fruit, Cesare helped the Meleris tend their own five acres of Fragola, from which he made table wine for family, friends and the community.
"Back then, Fragola was known as 'Red Dynamite' and it was enjoyed by family and friends as well as sold and consumed at the Carbunup hall which was the community's social hub at the time," Robert said.
Cuttings from that first Credaro vineyard live on today, with Fragola one of the winery's cornerstone varietals.
The first commercial crop of vines was planted in 1988, and in 2003 saw the establishment of the winery and soon after, their own label.
Alongside the region's famed Cabernet Sauvignon and Chardonnay, the five Credaro vineyards - a total 110 hectares under vine - produce Pinot Gris, Merlot, Sangiovese, Semillon, Sauvignon Blanc, Cab Franc, Shiraz, Malbec, Petit Verdot and Fragola.
Matt Credaro said acknowledgement and appreciation of the family's origins would continue well into the future.
"It's humbling to look back to where it all started and hear the stories of all the hard work and sacrifices my great grandfather, grandfather and father have made to give their family a better life," he said.
"To honour that, we've grafted Italian varietals Montepulciano, Nebbiolo and Barbera earlier this year for a future Credaro Heritage Range.
"Not only are we really excited to celebrate one hundred years in the region, we're looking forward to the future and the next hundred years."
The family also boasts a diverse agricultural history in the region, raising sheep and cattle and establishing a range of fresh produce, from the potatoes Cesare traded a century ago to avocados and pomegranates today.
To celebrate their centenary, Credaro Wines will host a series of events over the next 12 months, including a family day at their Caves Road cellar door in April.
More information can be found at www.credarowines.com.au with updates provided via the mailing list.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.