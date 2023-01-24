Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News

New Year brings a new direction for Aus music duo

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:07pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom Mahler and Peppa Lane are Lipstick Palms - when they're not busy touring and recording in two of Australia's hottest young bands. Pictures supplied.

Sun, sea, sand and a Great Ocean Road trip during summer - the perfect creative jumping off point for a pair of Australian music favourites, who recently released their first song outside of their respective bands.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.