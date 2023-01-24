New Year brings a new direction for Aus music duo

Sun, sea, sand and a Great Ocean Road trip during summer - the perfect creative jumping off point for a pair of Australian music favourites, who recently released their first song outside of their respective bands.
Lipstick Palms is Peppa Lane - Margaret River-born bassist for WA chart toppers Spacey Jane - and partner Tom Mahler of NSW Central Coast outfit, The Moving Stills.
One of the first songs the loved-up pair penned together, 'New Year' was inspired by their travels along the iconic East Coast route in January last year.
"Later in the year we recorded it on a laptop in Tom's bedroom," Lane told the Mail this week.
"We then went and recorded drums in a studio with Dave Parkin in Perth, Dave mixed it, and it was ready.
"We played the instruments ourselves - it was a very organic and DIY process."
Having connected with Mahler while on tour with Spacey Jane, Lane said the collaboration process had allowed them to capture their story through music.
"Every time I listen to our songs it takes me back to the places we were when we wrote them," she said.
"[Lipstick Palms] is a really fun project - it feels like a place for us to both throw ideas at the wall and see what sticks.
Every time I listen to our songs it takes me back to the places we were when we wrote them.- Peppa Lane
"Doing most things ourselves and enjoying the creative process has expanded our skills and abilities, which we can then take into the rest of our lives and into our respective bands."
The rest of 2023 looks busy for both young musicians, with The Moving Stills touring their latest release, 'Better', and Lane about to head off on a 13-date European tour with Spacey Jane.
She said despite the hectic schedule, which also takes her to the USA, Indonesia and back home to Australia, the pair were keen to keep the creative process moving.
"We have lots of songs that we're excited to slowly release - we're aiming for three more songs this year," she said. "We will be recording, releasing and touring in our other bands so keep an eye out for that.
"We're excited to keep creating and sharing, we're so grateful for all the support we have received so far."
