Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
What's on

Opportunity to reflect at Wattadjalup Margaret Rivermouth on Thursday

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 24 2023 - 7:03pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wadandi Pibulmun custodian Iszaac Webb talks about the importance of standing up for country, and connecting with the culture of the land. Picture by Nicky Lefebvre.

Join Wadandi Pibulmun custodians at the Wattadjalup Margaret Rivermouth from 10.30am on Thursday January 26 for a period of reflection and to recognise the history of the traditional owners of the land.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.