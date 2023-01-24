Opportunity to reflect at Wattadjalup Margaret Rivermouth on Thursday

Join Wadandi Pibulmun custodians at the Wattadjalup Margaret Rivermouth from 10.30am on Thursday January 26 for a period of reflection and to recognise the history of the traditional owners of the land.
The gathering has become a beloved alternative for those wishing to mark the significance of the day outside of the annual Australia Day events.
Last year's event brought scores of locals and visitors to the Rivermouth to take part in a smoking ceremony and to hear custodian Iszaac Webb speak on the importance of standing up for country, and connecting with the culture of the land.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
