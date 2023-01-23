Augusta properties next in line for fight

Augusta residents are being recruited in the fight against the invasive weed Sweet Pittosporum, which is threatening the region's iconic karri forest.
At a workshop hosted by Nature Conservation Margaret River Region and the Shire of Augusta Margaret River, locals will be able to learn how to identify and eradicate the problem weed tree, which often escapes home gardens and infests bushland.
Many residents on bush blocks and rural properties have joined the fight to combat another invasive weed - the arum lily - in recent years.
Sweet Pittosporum is so harmful because it threatens forest by outcompeting slower growing native plants... Left unchecked, it even affects our karri forest...- Mike Griffiths, NCMRR
But Nature Conservation's biodiversity officer Mike Griffiths says Sweet Pittosporum also poses a big risk to bushland, particularly around Augusta where it has started to take hold.
"We've identified Sweet Pittosporum on properties in and around Augusta, where it poses a high risk of seeding back into nearby bushland," Mr Griffiths said.
"We're really keen to join forces with locals in an effort to control this weedy tree."
A native east Australian tree that grows to 12 metres, Sweet Pittosporum has coarse grey bark and glossy green elliptical leaves similar to bay leaves.
The small, white, fragrant flowers occur in spring and early summer, followed by orange grape-sized fruit containing seeds that are spread by birds.
"Sweet Pittosporum is so harmful because it threatens forest by outcompeting slower growing native plants," Mr Griffiths said.
"It takes over the understory and then as the plant matures it shades out the upper story too.
"Left unchecked, it even affects our karri forest because young karri seedlings can't compete."
Augusta Margaret River Shire Senior Environment and Landcare Officer Hayley Bain said the shire was pleased to be working with Nature Conservation to help combat the invasive weed.
"Sweet pittosporum poses a real threat to our local biodiversity," Ms Bain said.
"There are many large established trees and smaller plants spreading into bushland areas and private properties in the Augusta area.
"In partnership with Nature Conservation and local volunteers, we will be rolling out concerted efforts in some local bushland reserves to try and get on top of this weed.
"This workshop is a great opportunity for the community to come together to learn more about sweet pittosporum and how to effectively control it."
The workshop will be led by well known local bush regenerator, Rick Ensley at Turner Holiday Park (1 Blackwood Avenue, Augusta) from 10am to 12pm on February 8, 2023.
Tickets are free, but spaces are limited.
Visit www.natureconservation.org.au to register.
