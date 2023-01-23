Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Augusta properties next in line for fight

Updated January 23 2023 - 6:05pm, first published 4:00pm
Nature Conservation Margaret River Region biodiversity project officer Mike Griffiths with Sweet Pittosporum, the next invasive plant in the sights of diligent landholders.

Augusta residents are being recruited in the fight against the invasive weed Sweet Pittosporum, which is threatening the region's iconic karri forest.

