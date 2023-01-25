DNA tech gives insight into rare crayfish species

Innovative new DNA technology is being used to help protect a critically endangered species of crayfish in the south west.
The Margaret River burrowing crayfish - or Engaewa pseudoreducta - is known to exist at only three sites in the Upper Margaret River and Carbunup River catchments, and is one of only 11 invertebrate species listed in Australia's 'Threatened Species Action Plan - 110 Priority Species'.
With new environmental DNA, or 'eDNA', technology, the South West Catchments Council (SWCC) is working with Curtin University to develop a non-destructive way of identifying burrows, using trace amounts of DNA left behind by the animals in water or soil.
SWCC chief executive Sally Wilkinson said the current method of finding the crayfish is to dig them out of their burrows by hand, destroying the complex structures in the process.
"The Margaret River burrowing crayfish is threatened by habitat loss through land clearing, farm dam construction, groundwater extraction and the drying climate," she said.
"To roll out conservation programs, it is vital to first find out where their populations are located.
"Since the project started in September, the team has identified over a hundred crayfish burrows from their three known habitat sites.
"Once their presence has been confirmed, the project team will analyse how far Margaret River burrowing crayfish can be detected from their burrows to find out more about the species' range and suitable habitats," Ms Wilkinson said.
Though smaller than five centimetres in length, burrowing crayfish are an important part of the soil ecosystem where they provide air and nutrients to plant roots.
There are five species of burrowing crayfish in Western Australia, with smaller tails than their freshwater equivalents and large claws for digging burrows up to four meters deep.
It is hoped that the new eDNA monitoring method developed by Curtin's eDNA Frontiers will vastly improve the management of the crayfish, allowing them to be better understood and managed.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
