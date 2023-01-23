World Tour veteran and WA's most successful male surfer to date, Taj Burrow will join a prestigious list of honourees in the Australian Surfing Hall of Fame next month.
Inducted as part of the Australian Surfing Awards to be held on the Gold Coast on February 16, Burrow's name will sit alongside last year's inductee, Joel Parkinson, as well as Mick Fanning, Stephanie Gilmore, Tom Carroll, Mark Occhilupo and WA's Ian "Kanga" Cairns.
Australian Surfing Awards Curator Nick Carroll said Burrow had been one of the most creative and successful Australian surfers of the past three decades.
"Taj was born in Yallingup and was destined to surf - both his parents surfed, and took turns looking after baby Taj on the beach," Carroll said.
"As a teen wonderkid he qualified for the top tier of the world tour, only to knock it back in favour of a year's training in heavy surf to prepare himself.
"He went on to a spectacular innings on the Championship Tour, competing for 18 years, winning 12 majors and over $10 million in prize money and ranking second in the world twice."
Burrow retired in 2016 after a glittering career that saw him win 12 WSL events and finish in the top four of the title race on a remarkable nine occasions, which included runner-up placings in 1999 and 2007.
"Taj has marked his surfing life in many other ways than competition," said Carroll.
His brilliant creative performance style influenced a whole generation of kids worldwide and he is an enthusiastic backer of youth surfing - his Taj's Small Fries junior event, held in Yallingup each year, is a mainstay of grommet-world."
Surfing Australia CEO Chris Mater said it was a pleasure to welcome Burrow as the 45th "Hall of Famer".
"Starting out as a child surfing prodigy he went on to have one of the most incredible surfing careers ever," Mater said.
"A surfer that could do it all and always with style to burn. Congrats."
