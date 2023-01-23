Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Taj Burrow named 45th inductee to Australian Surfing Hall of Fame

Nicky Lefebvre
Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 24 2023 - 12:21pm, first published January 23 2023 - 5:27pm
Taj Burrow will be inducted into the Australian Surfing Hall of Fame in February, becoming the 45th surfer to be added to the prestigious list. Photo: Andrew Shield

World Tour veteran and WA's most successful male surfer to date, Taj Burrow will join a prestigious list of honourees in the Australian Surfing Hall of Fame next month.

