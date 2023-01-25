Players battle heat during marathon T20 matches

Best with the ball in C-Grade was Bodhi Wallace (4 for 19 for Vasse), while half-centuries were registered by Graham Whitehurst (54 for Nannup), Graeme Sly (54 not out for St Marys), Ross Ligtermoet (58 for YOBS), and Nathan Whitfield (54 for Vasse), and a great double by the Nannup pair of Leigh Guthridge (62) and Nick Mills (54 not out) to bring up a high-scoring win over Vasse.