Players battle heat during marathon T20 matches

DUNSBOROUGH Playing Fields will host all six games in this Saturday's T20 competition semi-finals of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association - and all seven clubs in the BMRCA will be taking part.
In A-Grade, the sudden death semis on the turf wicket will see the unbeaten Yallingup-Oddbods up against Cowaramup at 12.30pm, followed by Dunsborough versus Margaret River Hawks at 4pm.
Cowaramup snuck through into the A-Grade semis despite winning only one of their five games, ahead of Vasse and St Marys on net run rate.
The B-Grade semis will pit Dunsborough against Yallingup-Oddbods on the turf at 9am, followed by St Marys versus Hawks on the hard deck in the late game at 4pm.
Dunsborough and St Marys are the two outstanding B-Grade T20 sides so far, both winning four out of five games.
The C-Grade semis, both on the hard wicket, will see Dunsborough against Vasse at 9am, followed by Nannup versus Yallingup-Oddbods at 12.30pm.
Dunsborough are unbeaten in the C-Grade T20 competition so far this season, while Nannup have won three out of their four games, thanks to some strong recruiting including the return of the Mills family.
Last Saturday's final qualifying rounds of marathon T20 games saw players battle hot weather with games centred in Busselton, Vasse and Dunsborough.
Among the outstanding A-Grade highlights in Saturday's six games in Busselton were innings of 87 off 64 balls by Nick Barr for St Marys and 51 not out off 29 balls by Ajith Rajapaksha for Dunsborough, and bowling figures of 4-12 by Matty Braid for Yallingup-Oddbods and 4-15 by Finn Barrett-Lennard for Cowaramup.
Best performances in the six B-Grade T20 games on Saturday included Chris King's 59 for Dunsborough, a brilliant all round effort of 3 for 32 and 59 off 23 balls by Banjo Watkins for Hawks, Brendon Cribb's great double for Vasse of 52 off 34 balls against Cowaramup and 55 off 38 balls against YOBS, Brodie Clively's 48 for St Marys, and Seb Donovan's 54 for Hawks.
The standout highlight in C-Grade was Simon Smith's century for Dunsborough v St Marys (100 not out off 66 balls).
Best with the ball in C-Grade was Bodhi Wallace (4 for 19 for Vasse), while half-centuries were registered by Graham Whitehurst (54 for Nannup), Graeme Sly (54 not out for St Marys), Ross Ligtermoet (58 for YOBS), and Nathan Whitfield (54 for Vasse), and a great double by the Nannup pair of Leigh Guthridge (62) and Nick Mills (54 not out) to bring up a high-scoring win over Vasse.
