Plenty of bright spots at Senior Country Week

SENIOR Country Week provided plenty of good things for the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association in Perth, despite a tough time in A-Section.
After losing their first three games, Busselton-Margaret River's No. 1 side recovered under skipper Fraser Oates to win a vital semi-final against Eastern Goldfields on Thursday.
"We managed to achieve one of our main objectives, and that was to stay in A-Section for next year," said BMRCA chief selector Neil Langenhoven.
Langenhoven singled out fast bowler Rory Calhoun, spinner Ben Payne and left-arm quick Scott Young for their excellent performances.
All three took a five-wicket analysis, while allrounder Shane Joyce provided the individual batting highlight with an innings of 96 against Esperance.
Busselton-Margaret River's No. 2 side went undefeated through the week and won the E-Section title.
This was mainly due to an outstanding partnership in the grand final by Finn Barrett-Lennard (62 not out) and Jared Mott (27 not out), which helped Busselton-Margaret River recover from 8-78 to post a winning total of 6-140 against Bunbury.
"The No. 2 side had some incredible individual performances during the week and they clearly did not belong in E-Section," said Langenhoven.
"Skipper Matty Braid made the week very enjoyable for his team and is to be congratulated on his work."
An unprecedented four centuries were recorded by the No. 2 side: Justin Gilbert (200 not out), Fida Hussain (109 not out), Alex Cook (100 not out), Shane Joyce (100 not out).
Medium-pacer Bill Cawley also took a brilliant analysis of 7 for 27 against Bunbury in the qualifying rounds.
Sponsored by Farmers Own, the Busselton-Margaret River senior squad are hopeful of fielding a third side in Country Week next year.
