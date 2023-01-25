Take a deep dive into tree tales with expert author

An ornithologist, eagle researcher and wildlife documentary maker will share his knowledge and expertise at a special author talk in Margaret River next month.
Habitat and tree hollow expert Simon Cherriman will visit the region to share more than 20 years of experience, his work as a nest box advocate through his business, Insight Ornithology, and a project he started called the Re-Cyc-Ology Project.
Cherriman's recent book, 'Hollowed Out?', takes a deep dive into the story of tree-hollows, habitat loss and how nest-boxes can help wildlife in south-western Australia.
The book is the culmination of more than two decades of study and photography of both natural and artificial tree-hollows, and the wild animals of Noongar country that depend on them.
As part of the evening, Mr Cherriman will discuss the south west's trees, the unique wildlife they support, and drastic changes experienced over the past two centuries of European settlement.
'Hollowed Out?' provides information on how to build, install, monitor and maintain durable, pest-resistant nest-boxes catering to a variety of backyard environments.
Well-researched and designed nest boxes on your property can be a major win for wildlife.- Peta Lierich
Nature Conservation officer Peta Lierich said large, old trees which have developed hollows were vital for many native animals - but many of the trees had been lost due to clearing.
"There's now a severe shortage for hollow-using animals like owls, cockatoos, micro bats and mammals. But well-researched and designed nest boxes on your property can be a major win for wildlife," Ms Lierich said.
Simon Cherriman will appear at the Margaret River HEART on February 7 from 5.45pm to 7.30pm. Tickets are $10 and can be booked at natureconservation.org.au
