Take a deep dive into tree tales with expert author

January 25 2023 - 3:00pm
Meet ornithologist, eagle researcher and wildlife documentary maker Simon Cherriman in Margaret River next month. Picture supplied.

An ornithologist, eagle researcher and wildlife documentary maker will share his knowledge and expertise at a special author talk in Margaret River next month.

