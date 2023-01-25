Two men penalised for illegal firewood collection

A pair of South West men have been fined and ordered to pay court costs after they plead guilty to driving on unallocated land and using chainsaws to cut up felled trees, according to the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.
A department statement read the men put forward the pleas in Busselton Magistrates Court, which heard that the duo drove vehicles and a trailer onto unallocated Crown land in Witchcliffe on July 17, 2022.
A member of the public intervened and managed to put a stop to their activity before the men departed, leaving the cut wood behind, the department reported.
The department statement said they were charged with damaging vegetation and vehicle-related offences under the Land Administration (Land Management) Regulations 2006.
They were both fined $400 and ordered to pay court costs of $300.
A department spokesperson said the case was the second prosecution in 12 months for illegally cutting and collecting firewood from the same location.
"The Shire of Augusta Margaret River reminds the community that selling firewood without a permit is illegal, and those who continue to source firewood illegally will be prosecuted," the spokesperson said.
"The Margaret River region is a biodiversity hotspot that can sustain environmental damage following the incorrect removal of wood."
The Department of Biodiversity Conservation and Attractions (DBCA) provides locations for legally collecting firewood in the south west.
Members of the public do not need a permit to collect firewood in the south west, however firewood must be taken from a designated area, for personal use only and from fallen timber.
People must not cut down any standing tree, either dead or alive, or cut or break off any part of a standing tree for firewood.
If the designated firewood collection area falls within a Phytophthora dieback Disease Risk Area, an approval to enter the area is required.
DBCA offices are able to issue approval to enter a DRA, along with conditions of entry which must be followed. Maps of permitted firewood collection locations can be found at www.dbca.wa.gov.au/parks-and-wildlife-service/firewood
