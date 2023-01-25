Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Two men penalised for illegal firewood collection

By Nicolette Lefebvre
January 25 2023 - 11:30am
An approved firewood collection area (DBCA).

A pair of South West men have been fined and ordered to pay court costs after they plead guilty to driving on unallocated land and using chainsaws to cut up felled trees, according to the Department of Planning, Lands and Heritage.

