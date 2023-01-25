Cowaramup stalwart receives Order of Australia Medal

"I just set off, and go along doing what I do."
So says the South West's latest recipient of the Order of Australia Medal, in the typically humble fashion that hides an astonishing influence on the small community to which, at the age of 83, he remains essential.
Mr Miller will be handed the honour at today's Australia Day breakfast in Cowaramup, hosted by the Lions Club he has so passionately supported over the decades.
Recognised for his tireless work supporting the town and surrounding industries as it has grown into one of the South West's tourism hotspots, Mr Miller said he was "bloody embarrassed" by the news of his latest accolade.
Don Miller's parents Sandy and Joy purchased the family's Wirring Road, Cowaramup farm in 1932, establishing their name within what would quickly become a thriving dairy community.
Following the death of their father, Don and older brother Bob continued the family's dairy operations for more than 40 years, while also remaining an integral member of the Lions Club, the District Social Club, the Cowaramup Men's Shed and a lengthy list of other committees and boards.
As the Miller family grew in number, and dairy operations adapted and expanded, so did the needs of the community around them.
When asked about his contribution to Cowaramup, which includes holding the office of Lions President, Vice-President, Treasurer and Charter Member, Mr Miller was quick to highlight the importance of the club itself, rather than the individual.
"There's not many things the Lions Club hasn't had a hand in, in this town," Don told the Mail.
"We've been going since 1986.
"Back then Cowaramup didn't get much of a look in from the Shire, and we had to do a lot of the work ourselves to make things happen.
"I've always been a fan of asking forgiveness instead of permission."
The Lions were then and continue to be a driving force for solutions to problems faced by what was once an isolated farming community.
"I always tell people Margaret River is a suburb of Cowaramup," Mr Miller told the Mail back in 2016, referencing the larger town's tendency to steal the spotlight from its northern neighbour.
When Cowaramup Primary School students needed water, it was the Lions Club who installed a water tank, well before the campus had access to scheme water.
Mr Miller was also part of the project to bring the famed Cowaramup Cow Herd to the town, establishing the main street and surrounding parks as a tourist hot spot and beloved photo stop for South West visitors.
in 2012, he was named the Colin Duggan Citizen of the Year, an annual award reserved for Cowaramup's most dedicated locals.
Within the Lions organisation, he has been handed the Ian M Stockdale Humanitarian Award, James D Richardson Award, and the Melvin Jones Award.
He said being part of the Lions Club, and serving on committees for the Lions Village, Pioneer Park, the Cowaramup Hall and Reserves Committee as well as being involved in the Cowaramup Junior Farmers and the Cowaramup Football Club had enriched his life and cemented his connection with his fellow townsfolk.
"I think there is still a strong sense of community here," he said, while wondering what the future holds for his beloved hometown.
"They call it progress, but I don't know," he said.
"The place has changed a lot, but we're still looking out for each other and people come here looking for that same feeling of community, I think that's what keeps it a good place to live."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
