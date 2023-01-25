Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Cowaramup stalwart receives Order of Australia Medal

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated January 26 2023 - 11:46am, first published 10:32am
Don Miller (right, pictured with wife Dossy in 2022) has been awarded the Order of Australia Medal for services to the community of Cowaramup. Picture via Trish Miller.

"I just set off, and go along doing what I do."

