Crowds step out for a different kind of Australia Day | Photos, Video

It was a beautiful day in the South West as communities in the Margaret River region gathered to mark Australia Day with a series of ceremonies and events.
In Cowaramup, the Lions Club hosted a large crowd of locals and visiting families at a community breakfast in Pioneer Park.
Shire President Paula Cristoffanini was there to conduct the citizenship ceremonies and welcome new Australians to the fold, while the the Col Duggan Citizen of the Year Award was awarded to Ashley Hammond in recognition of his 31 years of pharmacy services and four decades of of support to local causes and sporting clubs.
Mr Hammond also served as President of the Margaret River Rotary Club and has been involved in many community events and organisations including Arts Margaret River, the Margaret River Show and the Deja Moo Festival.
The Kevan Gray Young Achiever Award was awarded to Angus Webster in recognition of his academic performance, sporting achievements and community contributions in 2022.
Angus completed his final year of high school with an award for Food Science Technology and has been offered to study Biomedical Science at Curtin University.
He is involved in local sports including hockey, tennis and triathlon as well as being a Sergeant in the Busselton Cadet Unit, and he was a Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award recipient in 2022.
Ms Cristoffanini was quick to head to Margaret River, where the next event welcomed more new Australians to the community and gave locals the opportunity to connect with our emergency service personnel, with vehicles and volunteers on hand for an up close and personal look at what they do.
On the coast, Wadandi Pibulmun custodians hosted a huge gathering of people keen to embrace the alternative event as they had in recent years.
Following two past Australia Day events at the Margaret Rivermouth held at sunset, the 2023 event was moved to 10:30am and by that time, hundreds of cars had lined the entry to Surfer's Point, stretching down Surfers Point Road to Mitchell Drive in Prevelly.
The crowded beach gave a clear indication of the public's appetite for Australia Day to head in a new direction, with the healing ceremony aimed at repairing broken cultural bridges and providing healing for those who do not celebrate on January 26.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
