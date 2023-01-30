Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Colombera smashes Cowaramup attack

By Allan Miller
Updated January 30 2023 - 2:41pm, first published 12:01pm
Haig Colombera shows the form that saw him hit a century off 53 balls for Yallingup-Oddbods in Saturday's A-Grade T20 semi-finals at Dunsborough. Picture by Vanessa Hatton.

A BRILLIANT innings of 101 off just 53 balls by Yallingup-Oddbods A-Grade allrounder Haig Colombera was the outstanding highlight of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's T20 semi-finals at Dunsborough on Saturday.

