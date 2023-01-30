Colombera smashes Cowaramup attack

A BRILLIANT innings of 101 off just 53 balls by Yallingup-Oddbods A-Grade allrounder Haig Colombera was the outstanding highlight of the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's T20 semi-finals at Dunsborough on Saturday.
Colombera smashed the Cowaramup attack for 4 fours and 9 sixes to lead YOBS to an unassailable total of 6 for 205 off 20 overs.
The Bulls were held to 6 for 105 in reply, giving YOBS a 100-run win and a berth in this Saturday's A-Grade grand final at Barnard Park.
YOBS will meet Dunsborough, who won through to the A-Grade play-off after a close-fought win over Margaret River Hawks in their semi.
Hawks nearly managed to defend their total of 7 for 99, with Dunsborough not reaching the required target until the final ball of their 19th over, thanks to a tight bowling performance by the Margaret River attack.
Young players Brodie Gould (3 for 11) and Alex Cooke (21 runs, including a huge leg-glance for six) stood out for Dunsborough in their win.
Jack Green (26 runs) and Mat Kent (with a fine spell of 1 for 11) were among the best players for the Margaret River Hawks.
Dunsborough will need to be at their best this Saturday if they are to have any chance of beating YOBS, who are extremely strong at the moment and have won the Busselton-Margaret River Cricket Association's past four A-Grade T20 competition grand finals.- Allan Miller
This Saturday's 20-over grand finals at Barnard Park will see five different clubs represented, with Dunsborough set to meet St Mary's in the B-Grade play-off and Vasse up against Nannup in the C-Grade decider.
Unfortunately, both Augusta-Margaret River area clubs, the Hawks and the Cowaramup Bulls, were knocked out in all their semi-finals.
Hawks B-Grade cricketer Al Wilkie, who will be 59 this month, held one of the all-time great catches by a senior cricketer when he dived one-handed at backward square leg to dismiss St Marys' Robbie Trebell in their encounter.
St Marys (5 for 142) held off Hawks (8 for 124, with Paul Tognolini hitting 50 off 33 balls) to book their place in the B-Grade grand final.
Dunsborough (7 for 141, including an unbeaten 41 off 20 balls from Mat Lepidi) proved too strong for YOBS (111 all out) in the other semi.
In the C-Grade semis, Dunsborough (2 for 133) were overtaken by Vasse with 10 balls remaining, thanks to an excellent knock of 81 off 50 balls by Nathan Whitfield for the victors.
The other C-Grade semi saw Yallingup-Oddbods (5 for 122, including 44 from Hayden Jones) overtaken by Nannup, who lost only one wicket in winning the game in 17.4 overs, with classy batsman Graham Whitehurst (53 not out) leading the way for the Tigers.
