Big medal haul for Margaret River athletes at Country Championships

By Nicky Lefebvre
January 30 2023 - 5:30pm
Joslyn Newland showed determination and fantastic sportsmanship during her events at the 2023 Country Championships in Northam, where the Margaret River Little Athletics Club collected 27 medals. Picture supplied.

Athletes from Margaret River travelled to Northam recently, to join more than 350 competitors from across Western Australia to take part in the the 2023 Country Championships.

