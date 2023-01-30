Big medal haul for Margaret River athletes at Country Championships

Athletes from Margaret River travelled to Northam recently, to join more than 350 competitors from across Western Australia to take part in the the 2023 Country Championships.
The weekend saw 24 athletes represent Margaret River, ranging in age from six years old up to Open Men's and Women's categories.
The Club's Fran Newland said athletes travelled from Margaret River, Cowaramup, Dunsborough, Vasse and Busselton to compete over a three day period.
The courage and persistence of all members along with the respect they showed for each other and their competitors was a real standout.- Fran Newland
"Competition was fierce, and with strong winds and heat over the course of the weekend, it made events extra challenging for all competitors," she said.
The Margaret River contingent brought home a total of 27 medals - six gold, ten silver and eleven bronze.
Ms Newland said the club put a focus on beating personal bests, and this year's competitors did not disappoint, with many personal bests achieved.
"Gold and Silver medalists automatically qualify to nominate themselves into the 2023 WA State Track And Field Championships held in Perth this coming March.
"Congratulations to the Gold medalists including Joslyn Newland, Lily Smith, Taylor Smith and Janet Smith."
Joslyn Newland showed determination and fantastic sportsmanship during her events, while Lily Smith and Taylor Smith put in another strong performance in all events.
Janet Smith did not disappoint in the women's open category, bagging a total of three medals.
This year saw the largest team from the club at the competition, after eight local families headed to Kalgoorlie in 2022 for a total of 26 medals.
"This weekend was a huge success and again Margaret River Little Athletics Club showed enthusiasm throughout the competition," Fran said.
"Being one of the smallest clubs in the competition we sure know how to stand out. The courage and persistence of all members along with the respect they showed for each other and their competitors was a real standout. We are looking forward to completing the second half of our season back on home turf."
Little Athletics is a fun and social activity for kids aged 5 to 15. It teaches skills in events including running, jumping and throwing. Athletics is about fun, participation, performance, technique and getting involved with your family with physical, healthy activity.
To find out more visit www.facebook.com/mrlittleathletics or email mrlacrego@gmail.com
