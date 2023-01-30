I've been fixing rat holes in bird netting, have pruned back some of the fruit trees that have finished fruiting like my apricot and cherry; have continued to mulch; tied up and staked many of the climbers including the tromboncino, cucumbers and mouse melons, and some of the cherry tomatoes; pulled out many ornamentals that have finished flowering; I meant to raise the mower setting but forgot to tell my mowing service (my son!) - resulting in a very crispy lawn; and kept the worm farms fed.

