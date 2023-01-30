Our late planting of sunflowers are putting on a show in our feature bed in the school edibles garden on Forrest Road for this month so take a look if you haven't already.
Not everyone is aware of the huge range of varieties and distinctive growing patterns available in the sunflower genus.
Hopefully we'll get some viable seed from the seven varieties we have on show.
Interestingly, some plants don't produce viable seed and that may be nothing to do with growing conditions and everything to do with the sterilisation process deliberately implemented by some seed manufacturers to ensure backyard growers are unable to cultivate seeds themselves.
What this tells us is that the fault is not always our own!
Make sure to mulch and water in any seedlings well and often until they can hold their own.
Kohlrabi, leeks, lettuce and beetroot in the shade, and new potatoes can all go into the ground.
And as odd as it seems, now is the time to seed tray all the brassicas - cauli, broccoli, kale, cabbage, and brussel sprouts, the latter being one I'm still struggling to grow here in the south-west.
If it's been mild (although I'm expecting February to be hot) you can also seed coriander into your beds directly.
Watch for pests that may eat young shoots to the ground if they get half a chance.
We've had a good crop of cucumbers, stone fruit, the zucchini are finally starting to slow down, and so is the basil.
My tomatoes have been slow to ripen so I'm hoping they'll finally start to really come on in February - just in time for the kids to be back at school and to make the most of all the produce that's been growing on without them over the school holidays, in the school kitchen.
I've been fixing rat holes in bird netting, have pruned back some of the fruit trees that have finished fruiting like my apricot and cherry; have continued to mulch; tied up and staked many of the climbers including the tromboncino, cucumbers and mouse melons, and some of the cherry tomatoes; pulled out many ornamentals that have finished flowering; I meant to raise the mower setting but forgot to tell my mowing service (my son!) - resulting in a very crispy lawn; and kept the worm farms fed.
Keep half an eye on your compost piles through the next two months and add water and continue to turn as necessary.
They'll only continue to do their job if they don't dry out too much.
Good luck over the next two months keeping pests down and plants alive.
The biggest challenge by far is maintaining a regular and consistent watering regime.
It is a busy time in backyard patches but the results of your time and effort investment really come to the fore and can be very rewarding - and motivating!
Terri Sharpe is Coordinator and Garden Specialist of the Margaret River PS Kitchen Garden Program. Her column focuses on tips for a productive edible garden - what and when to plant, when to harvest, disease and pest management, and general tips on what works (and doesn't) in the Margaret River region.
