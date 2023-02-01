End of year cheer for weekly crafters

The long running Margaret River Craft Group enjoyed a closing meeting for 2022 in late December, welcoming members for a day of festive celebration.
The group meets each Thursday morning at the Margaret River Baptist Church and spokeswoman Jenny Shurmer said the gathering was made even more special thanks to some Christmas cheer.
"The music group went into the old hall, and the rest of us settled in groups to chatter and do some craft - knitting, embroidery, crochet, patchwork, painting, making a handbag, with one group playing Mah-jong," she said.
"When morning tea time arrived, the music group returned dressed for Christmas and regaled us with carols old and new, encouraging the rest of us to join in."
Next came announcements and a display of completed craft items, as well as a song for those yet to celebrate their birthday for the year.
"Morning tea was amazing, as in addition to the usual fare, many people had brought home made and purchased Christmas treats and chocolates," Jenny said.
A Secret Santa swap provided an enjoyable end to "an interesting and productive year" for the active crafters.
The Craft Group starts again from February 9, 2023 at 9am.
A weekly fee of $3 per person covers morning tea and other expenses.
New members and returning members are welcome - for enquiries contact Jenny 0403 213 818.
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
