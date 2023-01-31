Australia's rental crisis explained: What are next steps for landlords & tenants?

As the market continues to present instability, it's important that property investors do what they can to play it smart. Picture Shutterstock.

Rental rates have been in flux over the past few years here in Australia. In 2020, virtually all the country's major capital cities saw growing vacancy rates across their rental markets.



Cut to 2022, and rental listings are experiencing record low vacancy rates, with tenants scrambling to find their next lease, or contending with rental increases at their current lease.

But it's not just Aussie renters who may be feeling the strain right now. Although property owners are undoubtedly in a far better position with regards to their housing security, climbing interest rates are prompting landlords to consider offloading their investment properties rather than bear their growing monthly repayments.

This is just one factor behind the scarcity of rentals in Australia's capital cities. We'll be exploring some of the other factors below, alongside outlining next steps for landlords and tenants, from securing insurance for landlords, to entering the property market as a long-term renter and prospective first-time buyer.

What caused the rental crisis?

Before we jump into actionable steps that you can take to help you comfortably navigate this rental crisis, let's get a more detailed look at the market conditions and external factors that triggered this bottleneck.



As we mentioned, Australia's rental market displayed comparatively higher vacancy rates between 2020 and 2021, with many residents leaving the metro region predominantly to avoid COVID-19 lockdown restrictions. Melbourne in particular experienced a record high vacancy rate of 5.2% in December 2020, a figure which correlates with Melbourne's position as one of the world's most 'locked down' cities.

But these higher than average vacancy rates weren't here to stay for very long at all, with post-COVID life prompting many to return back to metro regions. As a result, rental markets in metro regions became more saturated with prospective tenants and thus, more competitive.

Alongside this movement of people, Australia was still tackling the monumental task of recovering from the pandemic's economic impacts. The subsequent economic downturn that followed the pandemic years resulted in a series of interest rate hikes over 2022.



These climbing interest rates saw average monthly mortgage repayments increase by $800 to $1200. This left property owners with a choice to make: should they continue to shoulder the rising costs of owning their investment property, or offload the property and hopefully still make a profit off of its sale?

Next steps for landlords and property owners

As we mentioned, property owners have reached a crossroads in the midst of this rental crisis. By selling their investment properties, landlords will be contributing to the sore lack of rental properties available on the market today.



The alternative, however, is to continue managing their rental property even if its current rental rate may not make a dent in the property's growing monthly mortgage repayments.

With these considerations made, the best option for many property owners is to prepare the properties to be sold, and hope that they're sold before property prices drop any further. If, however, you're able to raise rental rates for your properties enough to help stay afloat during interest rate hikes, then you'll be able to experience a greater return on your investment by keeping the property on the rental market.

Whichever path you choose, however, it's imperative that you take measures to keep yourself well-protected and well-informed. This means staying on top of market news and ensuring that you have landlord insurance to help cover you in the event of tenant damage or rent loss.



Maintaining a suitable insurance policy becomes paramount if you're relying on the rental income generated by your property for additional assets, like other properties.



As the market continues to present instability, it's important that property investors do what they can to play it smart. Insurance is a quintessential component of taking surefooted steps.

Best moves for tenants and long-term renters

With more properties being sold due to financial duress, house prices are dropping across Australia's metro areas. But is this drop enough to provide a new generation of homebuyers with incentives to enter the property market themselves?

As rental rates are showing no signs of slowing down anytime soon, thanks to both rising interest rates as well as the increase in demand for rental properties, many market analysts are asserting that this is the perfect time for prospective homebuyers to enter the property market with a bang and secure themselves an opportunity to purchase their first home at a reduced price.

Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to keep in mind, however, that although house prices are dropping, these conditions have only come about due to rising interest rates.



This means that although you might be saving $20k or $30k on the property itself, you could find yourself having to pay this amount in interest on your home loan anyway, resulting in a zero sum equation.

All things considered, this is definitely a good time for first-time buyers to enter the property market, so long as you're borrowing within your means. Prospective buyers are advised to not borrow to their absolute limit, but instead leave ample space for the likelihood that interest rates will rise again in 2023.

As for long-term renters who are happy to stay in the rental market, consider consulting with your property manager about securing a longer term on your lease if possible.



If you're happy with your current rental property, your property manager may be able to organise an arrangement with your landlord that provides you and your fellow tenants with a little more housing security, alongside ensuring that the arrangement works well for your landlord and their own financial situation.

Will Australia's rental crisis be rectified soon?

Whether you're a landlord, a tenant, or just an avid market watcher, it's safe to say that the majority of residents would like to see Australia's rental market bounce back after the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But does the rental crisis show any signs of being alleviated?

Sadly, with another handful of interest rate hikes on the horizon in early 2023, it's likely that Australia's property market will continue to take a hit, with house prices set to drop further in Melbourne, Adelaide, and other metropolitan areas.



Whilst the federal government has proposed some solutions in the form of increasing budgets for public housing development projects and the first home owner grant and other schemes, it's up to landlords and renters alike to weigh up the options available to them and take the best long-term moves that also suit their present needs.