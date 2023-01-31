West Winds bring new tavern venue to Cowaramup

A new venue in Cowaramup has drawn impressive crowds since opening late last year, offering locals and visitors to the growing community a new dining and drinking option.
The West Winds Discovery Centre boasts a stylish new distillery-tasting room facility alongside a tavern with indoor and outdoor dining spaces.
"The goal was always to end up in the [Margaret River] region with our own spiritual home," explained West Winds Gin founder and managing director Paul White.
"We have been producing in the Margaret Region for a long time but we didn't have a spiritual home, just a production facility," he said.
The Discovery Centre achieves that goal with a laboratory, production facility, cellar door, restaurant and bar, all under the one roof.
The West Winds Gin story began in 2010 in East Victoria Park, and White said the addition of the tavern made a "huge difference" to the brand.
"We decided to do the tavern as well as a way of showcasing the product... the town was crying for something like a tavern and the council had actually zoned this piece of land for just that," he said.
"So now we have a real home, and this makes a huge difference from a branding perspective. It makes us very, very real."
White said the venue's design - a chic warehouse vibe with a nautical touch - featured several murals, old copper ship light fittings, local timbers and an old fishing boat in the kids play area.
"We've really focused on the consumer experience," says White.
"Typically, our visitors will try a flight sampling of our unique gins, vodkas and whisky and then move into the tavern for a cocktail...and some food from our share plate, main meal and charcuterie menu.
"We see ourselves as a customer adventure company that just happens to make award-winning premium spirits."
The popularity of distilled spirits and vast range on offer can make finding your preferred drop a challenge, and White said the West Winds venue aimed to change that.
"For consumers, understanding, ordering, preparing, and enjoying premium spirits can be a complex affair with hundreds of flavours, botanicals, and ingredients to choose from," he said.
"Everyone is touting their 'unique, awesome' product and confusing consumers with a litany of detailed tasting notes, expensive master classes, and, for the most part, meaningless awards.
"At West Winds, we see it differently. Yes, we make Australia's best tasting gins, vodkas and whisky and we're proud of it. But for us, it's all about the customer experience."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
