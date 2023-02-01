Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Cowaramup capsule buried for future generations

By Nicky Lefebvre
February 1 2023 - 4:00pm
The time capsule in Pioneer Park contains a snapshot of life in Cowaramup, 100 years after the Group Settlement Scheme arrived in the area. Picture via Don Miller.

A special time capsule has been buried in a quiet corner of Pioneer Park in Cowaramup, aimed at providing an insight into current life for future generations in the town.

Local News

