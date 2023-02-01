Cowaramup capsule buried for future generations

A special time capsule has been buried in a quiet corner of Pioneer Park in Cowaramup, aimed at providing an insight into current life for future generations in the town.
The Cowaramup Lions Club began creating and collecting items for the capsule following the century celebrations of the Group Settlement Scheme in Cowaramup in April 2022.
Whether it is recovered in 25 or 50 years, it should be an interesting insight into our current life.- Don Miller
"We set about collecting material from around town from the Lions Club, Cowaramup School, Cowaramup District Social Club, Cowaramup Fire Brigade, Cowaramup Community Men's Shed, Cowaramup Agencies, Cowaramup Hall and Residents Association and other sources, including copies of the local papers, Elders Weekly and other documents of interest," club member Don Miller explained.
The capsule was buried on Tuesday January 24, 2023, just two days before the community flocked to the park for the annual Australia Day breakfast.
Mr Miller said a generous offer from Jack Shepheard of Shepheard Vacuum Truck Services made the task of burying the capsule that much easier.
"Jack brought in his truck and made short work of digging the hole for us," he said. "A great machine and a quick new way to dig holes! Many thanks to him and his crew."
There is currently no date set to open the capsule, which the Lions will leave up to future community leaders.
"Whether it is recovered in 25 or 50 years it should be an interesting insight into our current life," Mr Miller said.
"The capsule was built to last a good 50 years."
