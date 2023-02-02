Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Chef's culinary journey takes him to Voyager Estate

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 2 2023 - 1:25pm, first published 1:00pm
Travis Crane takes over the role of Head Chef at Margaret River's Voyager Estate, promising to create food that tells the story of the region. Picture supplied.

Margaret River's Voyager Estate has announced the appointment of Head Chef, Travis Crane, who says he plans to tell the story of the South West region through his food.

