Chef's culinary journey takes him to Voyager Estate

Margaret River's Voyager Estate has announced the appointment of Head Chef, Travis Crane, who says he plans to tell the story of the South West region through his food.
"My philosophy is to source thoughtfully, prepare simply, cook respectfully and present beautifully," Crane said.
"Joining Voyager Estate gives me the opportunity to create food that tells the story of our region and what we believe in, and present guests with a more sustainable way to eat.
"I am also excited to work with Sommelier Claire Tonon and the Voyager winemaking team to create dishes that showcase their stunning wines."
Prior to landing at the Stevens Road location, Crane held the position of Executive Chef at Finniss River Lodge in the Northern Territory and Brisbane's City Winery restaurants.
He said he plans to continue the wine-led vision of the award-winning Voyager restaurant, with menus that capture "an honest and memorable snapshot of the unique land and region".
Voyager Estate Proprietor Alexandra Burt said she was thrilled to welcome Travis to the team.
"A compulsive forager, even on his days off, Travis's considered and deeply creative style fits hand-in-glove with our wine-first approach to menu design, as well as being a great fit for our team," Ms Burt said.
"Travis picks up the baton to take the Voyager Estate restaurant to the next level, which is exciting for us and our guests alike."
I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.
