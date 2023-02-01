Gold medal proves local brew is top quali-tea

Margaret River local, Emma Chapman-Sharp, credits her company's recent gold medal win in the International Golden Leaf Tea Awards to a love of tea she inherited from her mum.
Judy Chapman, who still lives in Margaret River with Emma, was an avid tea collector, and Emma remembers her childhood home always featured a large display of colourful tea tins.
"I still have the tea display today in our family kitchen," Emma told the Mail.
Emma, a qualified naturopath and herbalist, took over The Herbal Emporium Margaret River (HEMR) in 2022, and after only a short time at the helm, received the world recognition for her blend, 'Lemon Lift'.
It's a bit like wine tastings and wine competitions. Except with tea, there's not so much spitting.- Emma Chapman-Sharp
Beating a field of international distributors at the The Golden Tea leaf awards, the blend took gold in the Functional/Wellness Blend (Unflavoured) category, after a panel of industry experts sipped their way through hundreds of teas in a blind tasting to determine the highest quality and best tasting teas commercially available to the Australian public.
"It's a bit like the much better-known wine tastings and wine competitions," Emma said of the judging process. "Except with tea, there's not so much spitting."
Emma described 'Lemon Lift' as "a mood-lifting and calming blend", containing lemon myrtle, lemon balm, lemongrass, ginger root and rosemary, and said it could be served warm, or iced with lemon and mint.
She said she was keen to see tea join other locally-produced beverages such as coffee, water, beer and soft drinks to help spread the word about the region's high quality produce.
Emma said she sought out only the finest ingredients to enhance health, while providing a full flavour profile across an extensive range of flavours and styles mixed and packed by hand in Margaret River.
"I am so thrilled to get the recognition in a tough category," she said.
"It is such an honour to be recognised for this blend, which was noted by the panel as being not only refreshing on the palette but calming for the mind."
HEMR teas are stocked throughout Australia including a range of restaurants, cafes, vineyards, spa retreats and accommodation providers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.