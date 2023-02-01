Seabourne in the spotlight as 'Idol' journey begins

A talented young musician from Margaret River is about to take the next step in his career, as he prepares to face the judges of this year's newest season of television talent search, Australian Idol.
Sash Seabourne spoke to the Mail this week ahead of his first appearance on the show, which airs tonight as he auditions in front of the superstar judges.
"When the opportunity came up to audition for Idol, I sought out advice from some of the people over here in the West that I really respect and admire, to just ask 'is this the right thing to be doing?'"
In this day and age, after COVID-19 and everything, it's never been harder to get a music career off the ground.- Sash Seabourne
"The best thing about the Margs music scene in particular is its hardcore independent, and it's really easy to be inspired by so many people doing their own thing."
In his fellow musicians, Seabourne found the support he was seeking.
"Yep, they said 'go for it, you never know where it could lead', so I jumped in."
The WA Academy of Performing Arts-trained 25-year old spent most of 2022 travelling up and down the WA coast, playing around 100 live shows.
He is a regular at South West venues like Settlers Tavern, The River and Clancy's Dunsborough, and in October last year landed back in his hometown for the annual Strings Attached WA Guitar Festival.
"I'm really proud to be a solo performer, you know, the touring troubadour, gigging out of the van and doing as many shows as you can," he said.
"You know how to live that life - it's just you, the van, your gear.
"I'm used to doing it all myself, the promotion and social media, being my own booking agent.
"What I'm noticing with Idol is how incredible it is to be part of a massive machine. Everything is done by other people, I just go in there and perform."
He said playing with a world class backing band and having the opportunity to network with some of the music industry's top brass had negated any hesitation with being on a 'reality show'.
"In this day and age, after COVID-19 and everything, it's never been harder to get a music career off the ground," Seabourne said.
"I'm grateful to come in with a lot of live experience, which I hope gives me a bit of an edge, and I have a strong sense of identity from already playing to audiences for so long."
With the Australian Idol format limiting contestants to cover songs only, Seabourne's original tunes have had to take a backseat for the duration.
He said the show's track record for setting up long lasting careers for many contestants left him confident his decision to audition was sound, and he looked forward to what lay ahead.
"This is part of a really long journey for me," he said.
