Augusta-Margaret River Mail
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Seabourne in the spotlight as 'Idol' journey begins

Nicky Lefebvre
By Nicky Lefebvre
Updated February 1 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sash Seabourne appears on Australian Idol for the first time tonight, Wednesday February 1. Picture supplied.

A talented young musician from Margaret River is about to take the next step in his career, as he prepares to face the judges of this year's newest season of television talent search, Australian Idol.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nicky Lefebvre

Nicky Lefebvre

Journalist

I am a journalist, photographer and content creator based in the beautiful Margaret River wine region, covering all aspects of our community including local news, sport, entertainment and events, as well as providing a platform for our readers to share their voices direct from regional Australia.

Local News

Get the latest Margaret River news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.